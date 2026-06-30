Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Mourns Second Heartbreaking Loss After Passing of Baby Girl

Cori Broadus, the daughter of rap icon and two-time “Voice” coach Snoop Dogg, is facing another heartbreaking loss.

The 27-year-old shared an emotional tribute on Instagram on Monday, June 29, revealing that her beloved dog, Zayney, had passed away.

Her Heartbreaking Post

The post comes just months after the death of her infant daughter, Codi Dreaux, who died in January at 10 months old.

In her message, Broadus opened up about the overwhelming grief she has experienced in such a short period of time.

“I never thought I’d have two angels,” she wrote at the start of her tribute.

She first addressed her daughter, honoring Codi’s memory and imagining a reunion between her child and her pet.

“Codi, thank you for welcoming your big brother home. Take good care of him for me until Mommy gets to hold you both again.”

Broadus then turned her attention to Zayney, reflecting on the comfort and love the dog brought into her life.

“Zayney boy, thank you for every tail wag, every cuddle, every kiss, and every moment of unconditional love. You gave us a lifetime of happiness, and I’ll carry you with me forever,” she continued. “This isn’t goodbye… it’s simply see you later.”

She ended the emotional message with a promise of lasting love for both her daughter and her pet.

“I love you forever, my sweet babies. Until we meet again.”

Friends and Fans Quickly Took to the Comments to Share Their Support

Fans and followers quickly flooded the comments section with messages of support, many expressing heartbreak over the double loss Broadus has endured in such a short time.

“ohhh coriii ugh I’m forever praying that your spirit is given the opportunity to experience more than just surviving one wave of grief after another,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “sending lots of love. May all your beautiful memories comfort you.”

Others simply offered condolences and strength.

“Sending you much more love, Cori. I’m so sorry,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss omg,” another commented.

“Awww I’m sorry!! I’m sure Codi is getting all the kisses and Zayney’s tail is wagging off from the excitement of seeing her,” a follower shared.

“Praying for you and your family,” another wrote.

The loss of Zayney comes only five months after Broadus experienced the devastating death of her daughter.

She Lost Her Baby in January

In January, she revealed that baby Codi Dreaux had passed away at just 10 months old. M

Codi was born prematurely at 25 weeks after doctors performed an emergency cesarean section when Broadus developed HELLP syndrome, a rare and serious pregnancy complication involving hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, and low platelets.

At the time, Broadus shared the news publicly and has since continued to reflect on her daughter’s memory while navigating grief in the public eye.

Now, with the loss of her dog so soon after, Broadus is once again mourning a deeply personal and emotional chapter in her life, as fans continue to rally around her with messages of love and support.