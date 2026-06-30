Phillip Phillips Shares Major Music Career Update After Releasing New Single

Phillip Phillips is giving fans another taste of new music. After releasing his single “Homesick” in April, the “American Idol” season 11 winner took to Instagram on June 26 to announce his newest track, “Let’s Go Far.”

And that’s not all. Phillips also revealed in his Instagram video that he’ll be hitting the road this fall for the “Let’s Go Far Tour,” sharing dates that will see him perform at intimate settings across the U.S.

Phillip Phillips Returns With New Music & ‘Let’s Go Far Tour’

“American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips just released a brand new song titled “Let’s Go Far” and is opening up about the heartfelt meaning behind it. In an Instagram video announcing its release, Phillips hopes the inspirational lyrics and the song’s uplifting message resonate with fans.

“A song about getting lost, finding your way back, carrying each other’s burdens, and believing there’s something better ahead,” he captioned his post.

It continued, “Through all the highs, lows, and chaos in life, the people you love are what matter most. Because home isn’t a place—it’s the people beside you. Hope this one finds you at the right time.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments on both the original post and a second clip of Phillips performing the song with just his guitar, praising the new release.

“The way all your tracks are recorded is beautiful—the acoustic vibes get me every time, and “Let’s Go Far” helps me so much that it even makes me cry. Your art has genuinely shaped my youth and helped me grow. Truly grateful!” A fan shared.

“Every song you release gets stuck on repeat on my Spotify and in my head for weeks and this song will be no exception. You are literally the only one who can put tears in this 44 year old man’s eyes! ❤️” Another comment read.

Additionally, Phillips announced that he will embark on a new “Let’s Go Far Tour,” which will kick off in Dallas, Texas, on September 10 and end in his home state of Georgia on November 22.

Phillips Details Going Back to Music After Competing on ‘The Masked Singer’

Speaking to ABC Audio after releasing “Let’s Go Far,” Phillips shared that competing on season 14 of “The Masked Singer” helped to “jump start” his music career. After placing second on the series as Pugcasso (with Ashlee Simpson winning the season), he released the song “Homesick” in April.

“I’ll just write music and not release it and just be at home, be with my family. Like, that’s just me,” he shared, adding, “It kinda gave [me] a reason to [be] like, ‘Hey, let’s try to get on this, and let’s get the career back on track a little bit.’”

His newest release is followed by a highly anticipated EP titled “Let’s Go Far: Vol. 1,” which will be released on September 4.

Phillips shared what fans can expect from his new EP, “A lot of stuff I’ve been writing about is about what’s been going on in my life, even dealing with some things from my past that I’ve written about, but I’ve always been a little more — not as ‘on the nose’ about,” he said. “And for me, it’s been very vulnerable to be able to do that. And … therapeutic, you know what I mean?” He continued.