About the Author : Alexa Schwartzberg

Alexa Schwartzberg is an entertainment writer for EntertainmentNow covering Bravo, The Real Housewives, Summer House, The Bachelor, Big Brother, Survivor, The Traitors, The Kardashians, and other reality TV news. She specializes in breaking entertainment stories, reunion recaps, cast updates, and celebrity interviews, with a focus on the moments and personalities driving conversation online. Alexa has experience covering entertainment, pop culture, and local news for multiple digital and print publications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and is passionate about delivering timely, engaging coverage that connects with audiences. Alexa brings a lifelong love of reality television and celebrity news to her reporting.

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