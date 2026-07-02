Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Dream Successor as ‘Big Brother’ Prepares for Major Milestone

Julie Chen Moonves has hosted “Big Brother” for more than 25 years, but she’s already thought about who could eventually take over her role.

Ahead of the July 9 premiere of season 28, Chen Moonves revealed that if she ever stepped away from the long-running CBS reality competition, she’d love to see her 16-year-old son, Charlie, become the show’s next host. While she admitted that may never happen, she also shared her goal of staying with the series for decades to come.

The comments came during a preview event for season 28, which will feature a new “Time Trip” theme, the show’s 1,000th episode and several twists inspired by both history and “Big Brother’s” past.

Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Who She Wants to Replace Her on ‘Big Brother’

Speaking with reporters, including People, Chen Moonves said her son would be her first choice to succeed her as host.

“I would love to see him do it, but I don’t think it’s his thing,” she said.

Instead, she joked that she plans to remain with the series long enough to challenge another legendary television host.

“Bob Barker hosted ‘The Price Is Right’ for, I believe, 55 seasons, and I’m a competitive person,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Bring it, Bob Barker. I will do this to season 56, God willing.’ And then by that time, my son will probably be too old and not want to do the show. I have no idea. My grandchild? My grandchild would do it!”

Chen Moonves shares Charlie with her husband, Les Moonves.

She also revealed that if she ever competed on “The Amazing Race,” Charlie would be her ideal teammate.

“He’s a water polo player,” she said. “We’ll be good because he’s like my personal bodyguard now. I’d probably slow him down.”

Chen Moonves Says ‘Big Brother’ Catchphrases Have Become Part of Her Life

After more than two decades hosting the series, Chen Moonves admitted several famous “Big Brother” sayings have become part of her everyday vocabulary.

“‘But first’ comes in a lot, and it’s a little bit self-promoting, but I always make it a joke,” she said.

She also regularly uses another famous line while parenting her teenage son.

“And I use on my son, ‘Expect the unexpected.’ If you’re parenting a teen … just say that, ‘expect the unexpected.'”

Chen Moonves also embraced one nickname that fans have used for years.

“I know it was meant as an insult, but it made me laugh so hard because it was true,” she said of being called the “Chenbot.” “No one likes to laugh more than me.”

She added that she recognizes how closely fans connect her to the series.

“I know the CBS competition series and the ‘Chenbot’ are kind of synonymous.”

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Will Feature a ‘Time Trip’ Theme

Season 28 premieres Thursday, July 9, and introduces a “Time Trip” theme that promises to reshape the game from the opening episode.

According to CBS, the new season will “turn time into the ultimate twist.”

“Houseguests will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start,” the network said.

The new competitions will draw inspiration from iconic decades, including the 1980s and Y2K, while also revisiting memorable moments from “Big Brother” history.

In a promotional video released by CBS, Chen Moonves previewed the ambitious concept.

“For season 28, we’re throwing out all the rules of time and space and sending our Houseguests on a journey unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” she said.

“From prehistoric times to iconic decades and unforgettable moments from ‘Big Brother’ history, this house is packed with surprises around every single corner.”

Season 28 will also include the franchise’s 1,000th episode. Chen Moonves teased that viewers can expect “some controversial people” as part of the celebration, adding another layer of intrigue before the new season begins.