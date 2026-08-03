Craig Conover Reveals What Finally Ended His Years-Long Feud With Kyle Cooke

is leaving past drama behind. During a recent appearance on the “Good Guys” podcast, the “Southern Charm” star opened up about ending his years-long feud with “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke, sharing what prompted him to finally bury the hatchet.

As diehard Bravo fans know, Conover and Cooke’s falling out wasn’t caused by a single incident. Instead, years of smaller disagreements and mounting tensions eventually boiled over. Despite all the drama, however, the two appear to have put the past behind them. It was a reconciliation fans were happy to see.

Craig Conover Reflects on Ending His Longtime Feud With Kyle Cooke

Getty Craig Conover visits the Empire State Building on January 21, 2026 in New York City.

During an August 3 episode of the “Good Guys” podcast with hosts Josh Peck and Ben Soffer, Craig Conover shared the moment that changed everything with Kyle Cooke.

“What I saw was all of the TikToks about forgiving people, and I’m on this motivational side of TikTok, and I didn’t realize that I only related forgiving people to those that I thought deserved forgiveness,” Conover said.

“Kyle was the first person who was a huge challenge to me who I never thought I’d speak to again because I thought there were things that happened that were unforgivable,” he continued.

Conover then shared that after Cooke visited his Sewing Down South store and saw him taking photos with fans, he realized how much joy it brought people to see the longtime Bravo stars reunited.

“And the joy that it brought the fans to see me and him not hate each other for some reason just triggered something in my head,” he said. “Wow, it didn’t cost anything. I feel lighter. You can instantly see the reaction of people that support us.”

He continued, “And it’s one of those things like, ‘Let’s hope nothing happens further.’ But at this point, life’s too short. Let’s just coexist.”

Conover & Cooke’s Feud Explained

Several incidents sparked a feud between Conover and Cooke, but most notably, Conover investing in Soffer’s Spritz Society alcoholic beverage line, which competes with Cooke’s Loverboy.

According to Daily Dish, Cooke wanted to propose a counteroffer to Conover with Loverboy, but the deal with Spritz was already done.

At the time, Conover told Page Six, “I have nothing but respect for those guys and I will always be a Loverboy fan. But guess what? I’m all the way down in Charleston, and I’m on a different show and we’re going to have Spritz down there now.”

Other incidents included Cooke’s wedding to Amanda Batula in 2021, where rumors had circulated for years that Conover was asked to leave because he was too drunk. Conover continued to deny ever being forced to leave, having shared with Us Weekly in 2024, “It was a filmed event. I think if I was kicked out, we would’ve seen it on TV. But, to be fair, I was asked to not come back in, in case I wanted to decide to come back in.”

Conover & Cooke Reunited in June & Fans React

In June, Conover and Cooke shocked fans when they shared Instagram photos of themselves spending time together with fellow “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll in South Carolina. The outing marked a major turning point in their relationship, with many fans thrilled to see longtime Bravo rivals putting aside their differences.

“By the way, sew what 🤷🏼‍♂️,” Cooke captioned his photos.

The comment section was filled with both Bravo stars’ and fans’ reactions, including “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard, who wrote, “Uh oh 😂.”

Salley Carson shared, “my favorite guys… most of the time.” “world is healing,” another account wrote.

“Okay. Thank you. We needed this 🙌,” the Bravo and Cocktails Instagram account shared.