Photos of LeBron James’ Mega-Mansion Show ‘Mysterious New Feature’ After He ‘Bulldozed’ Katharine Hepburn’s Home

Just days before LeBron James set the sports world on fire when news broke that he was returning for a record 24th NBA season but leaving the Los Angeles Lakers behind, new photos of the mega-mansion being built by the athletic superstar have revealed something interesting and unusual about his enviable abode.

For those who aren’t aware, James “picked up a piece of Hollywood history” in 2020, when he “purchased the Beverly Hills mansion once lived in by actress Katharine Hepburn,” the New York Post reported at the time. “The $36.8 million home sits on 2.5 acres,” and was formerly owned by Howard Hughes, who “leased it to stars including Hepburn, his ex-girlfriend.”

Although the existing Mediterranean-style mansion built in 1934 was undeniably impressive, the Post notes that James “bulldozed the land’s existing structure” to build something that suits his vision of a dream home.

What Is the ‘Mysterious Large Circular Hole’ on James’ Property?

Getty LeBron James

New photos of the progress made on James’ staggering home reveal a “mysterious new feature,” the Post told readers on Thursday, June 18. “Out front there is a mysterious large circular hole in the ground, which appears to be either a water feature, traffic circle or carport entrance.”

“Dozens of workers have swarmed LeBron James’ Beverly Hills property to help erect the Lakers superstar’s dream home,” the Post continued. “An armada of laborers — flanked by their trucks and heavy machinery — were seen taking over James’ residence and its surrounding streets this week as construction on the palace has turned feverish.”

The Post also mentioned that new photos “show a smorgasbord of building materials being trucked in, while droves [of] workers hammered around the giant plot to make finishing touches. Significant progress appears to have been made since the last time James’ place was photographed in November. The buildings look closer to being done, and far more landscaping has been added.”

The Property Will Boast Two Mansions and Plenty of Perks

Construction of James’ new home began in late 2023, and while images of the build “revealed the evolution of the sporting star’s opulent abode, Realtor.com reported that “planning applications … reveal that James received permission to turn the original 2.72-acre parcel into two separate plots, each of which will be home to its own jaw-dropping mansion.”

“The two residences will share a communal driveway, which will be secured by a private guardhouse stationed at the entryway—and each will be given a new address,” Realtor.com explained.

“According to planning documents, the larger of the two homes will span close to 16,000 square feet across two stories, and will include a 7,700-square-foot basement garage,” Realtor.com mentions, while adding that “[t]here will also be a two-level garage built on the ground level.”

“That larger dwelling will feature a pool in the backyard, as well as a spa,” per Realtor.com. That’s not to mention “[o]ther extraordinary amenities being installed at the home,” which “include an outdoor kitchen and solar panels, which will ensure the property can be powered even in the event of a grid outage.”