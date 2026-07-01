Photos of Katherine Heigl’s Listed $10.6 Million Lavish Custom Home in Gated Utah Community

Katherine Heigl’s Oakley, Utah, lavish residence is listed, and it’s everything you’d imagine it to be and more.

Heigl, and her husband, musician Josh Kelley, have called this property their home since 2008, when they built the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate that sits on 24.73 acres in the gated community of Maple Ridge Ranches in Oakley, about 15 minutes north of Park City.

For $10.6 million, the gates provide privacy and views described as those that “most homesites simply cannot match.”

Engel & Völkers Park City Photos of Katherine Heigl Utah Property photo credit: Engel & Völkers Park City

Katherine Heigl’s Utah Home Stretches Across 8,000 Square Feet with Custom Kitchen, Hand-Built Cabinetry

Paul Benson, of Engel & Völkers Park City, has the listing and details of all 8,352 square feet of it on the real estate broker’s website, which includes “a great room of remarkable height, anchored by a steel fireplace rising 30 feet, the full height of the room.”

Other features include, above all, a brand-new kitchen with hand-built cabinetry that passes through to a movie theater and media room.

Engel & Völkers Park City

Engel & Völkers Park City

Engel & Völkers Park City Photos of Katherine Heigl Utah Property photo credit: Engel & Völkers Park City

The ‘27 Dresses’ star started her special relationship with Utah when she was around 17 years old, and her “sanctuary for family rituals” can be seen in every aspect of the house.

Engel & Völkers Park City

Engel & Völkers Park City Photos of Katherine Heigl Utah Property photo credit: Engel & Völkers Park City

Inside ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Katherine Heigl’s Luxury Real Estate in Utah Gated Community

“That was the fun part of getting older, growing up and understanding who you are,” Heigl said in an Engel & Völker Instagram post.

Engel & Völkers Park City Photos of Katherine Heigl Utah Property photo credit: Engel & Völkers Park City

Additionally, the “listening shack” (detached property) that sits on the acres showcases 200-year-old reclaimed wood, restored by Kelley for records and cocktails … and, of course, music.

Heigl also uses it as an art studio, but it can be converted into anything. A studio, workshop, guest house, or gym. Whatever the new owner’s imagination creates.

“It’s been very hard to decide to let it go,” Heigl added.

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley List Six-Bedroom, $10.6-Million Property in Utah

Engel & Völkers Park City

Engel & Völkers Park City Photos of Katherine Heigl Utah Property photo credit: Engel & Völkers Park City

The “Grey’s Anatomy” actress said now that her children, Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun, Adalaide Marie Hope and Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., are older, the feel for the big property doesn’t quite hold the same meaning.

“When [the children are] all gone – all slaying their own dragons and living their lives – it’s just you and me in this giant house on this giant land,” Heigl continues in the Instagram post.

Engel & Völkers Park City

Engel & Völkers Park City Photos of Katherine Heigl Utah Property photo credit: Engel & Völkers Park City

The backyard is sensational with a deck and patio surrounding a brick-by-brick fireplace just off the side of the house. The resort-style outdoors is complete with breathtaking views of Utah off N. Maple Ridge Trail, where a pool lives with turquoise-blue water poking out from the front of the greenery on the property.

Despite the picturesque views, Heigl always made sure there was time for Fourth of July ribs and pool days.

Engel & Völkers Park City

Engel & Völkers Park City Photos of Katherine Heigl Utah Property. photo credit: Engel & Völkers Park City

The Heigl and Kelly family will now be downsizing to a blue Victorian farmhouse nearby.