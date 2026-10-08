Amanda Seyfried Reunites With Ex Dominic Cooper in Heartwarming Moment

Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper had a “Mamma Mia!” reunion. The former couple was at the Hamptons International Film Festival promoting their individual movies. It provided them with the opportunity to reunite, and the exes shared a heartwarming embrace. Cooper, 48, and Seyfried, 40, are best known together for their onscreen pairing in the “Mamma Mia!” series. The two have individually spoken of their willingness to return for another entry, and this reunion brought the possibility back into question.

Seyfried and Cooper have maintained a friendship nearly two decades after breaking up. Their onscreen pairing had paved the way for a real-life attraction, although that relationship didn’t last. Even with their positive post-breakup relationship, the two have seldom crossed paths. Their reunion is a welcome sight for long-time fans.

Amanda Seyfried And Dominic Cooper Share An Embrace

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Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper’s reunion was not planned. The two were promoting separate projects at the Hamptons International Film Festival when their paths crossed. Seyfried was there for “The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd,” while Cooper arrived for “The Lightkeeper,” his first film in four years. The two posed for a sweet photo, with Cooper planting a kiss on Seyfried’s head.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Cooper spoke of the impact that “Mamma Mia!” has had over the years. He and Seyfried played a young couple whose wedding brings together the bride’s three previously unknown fathers. The movie was a massive hit, becoming one of the highest-grossing films ever released at the time.

According to Cooper, however, he was unaware of the kind of fanbase that “Mamma Mia!” commanded. The actor truly learned of it when fans approached him with fond memories of the film.

Cooper said that parents have told them they watch “Mamma Mia!” with their children, something he’s been hearing for years by now. He has also heard fans call it their comfort film, which has solidified its meaning to him.

Amanda Seyfried Says She Has ‘Good Feelings’ About Dominic Cooper

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Dominic Cooper would love the opportunity to film a third “Mamma Mia!” with Amanda Seyfried and the rest of the cast. The actor told PEOPLE that he came up with a whole story for a prospective sequel, only to realize he was remembering the second part incorrectly.

According to Cooper, he assumed his and Seyfried’s characters had broken up in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” His idea had involved the pair meeting at someone else’s wedding, where they would reconnect. However, he later realized the pair had reconciled at the end of the film, putting a full stop to Cooper’s plans.

The actor still hasn’t given up hopes for “Mamma Mia! 3,” although he admitted the cast is under threat of aging out of their characters.

“By the end of this weekend, maybe Amanda and I will come up with the third,” Cooper told PEOPLE. “They better hurry up, because we’re all getting old. No one’s going to want to see these oldies on the beach.”

Also speaking to PEOPLE, Seyfried had glowing words for her former boyfriend. When asked how much they stay in touch, the actress revealed that they aren’t generally in contact. Even so, Seyfried said she has a firm bond with Cooper after spending a significant time with him in her younger years.

“Our lives are very different. We live in very different places, and I just have nothing but good feelings about him,” Seyfried told the outlet. “When you’re with somebody for a long time when you’re younger, it just kind of evolves into this familial, nice, soft kind of bond.”