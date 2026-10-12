Nicolas Cage Opens Up About Lingering Regret in Friendship With the Late Sean Connery

Hollywood legend Sean Connery died in October 2020 at age 90. Recently, his longtime friend, Nicolas Cage, opened up about his biggest regret from his friendship with the “Goldfinger” star. Cage’s comments came during a recent appearance at New York Comic Con, where he also discussed “Spider-Noir” having been canceled.

Nicolas Cage Says He Wishes He’d Golfed More With Sean Connery

Getty Sean Connery

Per PEOPLE, Cage appeared on a panel while at New York Comic Con on October 10. During the appearance, he said he wished he’d spent more time with Connery before Connery died of pneumonia in 2020. According to him, “I was all about fishing [at the time], and I like being on my boat.”

Cage then explained that Connery “wanted to get me on the golf course.” The “Spider-Noir” actor then stated that he and the late movie star had a “great relationship” before adding, “He was very avuncular. He was somebody that I considered a friend. We were friends. I would visit him at his house.”

He then explained why he turned down Connery’s golf invites, saying, “But I never went on the golf course because I just didn’t have time for that. I just wanted to be on my boat. I just… when I had my free time, I wanted to go fishing. And I feel to this day that I should have taken him up on it and learned how to play golf.”

After that, Cage was asked about his favorite movie featuring the Hollywood legend. The 62-year-old responded, “Goldfinger. Come on.”

Nicolas Cage Met The ‘Goldfinger’ Star In 1995

Getty Nicolas Cage

Cage met Connery in the mid-1990s when they starred in “The Rock.” Released in 1996 and directed by Michael Bay, the movie became a major box-office success. Cage reflected on the experience with Entertainment Tonight while filming the beloved movie.

He said of Connery, “He was one of my heroes. When I was a kid, I would go see his movies and think, ‘That’s what a man should be.’ So to work with him, it was definitely a dream.” Twenty years later, in 2016, Cage reflected on what Connery meant to him during a phone interview with the outlet.

The actor said, “He was a huge influence on my decision to become an actor. Going as far back as ‘Dr. No,’ which I saw at a drive-in movie theater with my father, I knew I wanted to be like that.” From there, he recalled late-night conversations with the James Bond star, saying, “We would have a Scotch together and just talk about his life.”

The Actor Also Discussed ‘Spider-Noir’ And Amazon

Getty Nicolas Cage

Cage also spoke about “Spider-Noir” and Amazon at New York Comic Con. Notably, this comes after the streamer canceled the hit series after a single season in September. Per Variety, he said about the company behind Prime Video, “Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 billion invested in OpenAI.”

Cage continued, “I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it’s like, connect those dots! I’m not a member of their club. I didn’t sign the waiver to let him use AI on ‘Spider Noir.’ I’m probably not going to be working with that studio again, but that’s okay.”