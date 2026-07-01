Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Fondly Recall The Early Days of Their Relationship

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, are among the biggest power couples in the world of dance. But before their love story truly began, they were just co-workers on tour together.

In a new interview, the couple describes their first meeting and falling in love.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Remember Their First Meeting

Even after more than a decade, Derek Hough treasures the little things about his wife.

“One of the things that I remember about Hayley, it sounds kind of TMI,” Derek Hough told Parade about his first memories of Hayley. “But it’s actually spearmint gum. The green kind.”

“It’s my favorite,” Hayley laughed. “And it has been forever.”

Hayley Erbert competed on “So You Think You Can Dance” season 10 alongside “Dancing With the Stars” pros Jenna Johnson and Alan Bersten. She finished in the top 6, just before the season finale. Months later, Derek and Julianne Hough hired Hayley to be part of their “Move on Live Tour.”

“I basically saw her dance, and I remember looking at her,” the 41-year-old gushed over his future wife. “And I was fascinated by her dancing, by her movements.”

“And I called my mom,” Hayley remembered. “And I was like, ‘Derek couldn’t stop staring.’”

They developed a fast friendship on tour together, but their romantic relationship didn’t begin until the tour ended.

“Once we stopped working together, then we were like, ‘Do we like each other? I think we do,” Hayley told Parade. “And then it kind of started from there. However, I will say it is intimidating to come into a relationship with somebody who is so well-known. I was like, ‘I’m dating Derek Hough!’ But then you realize that he’s just a normal guy and he’s actually really corny and weird.”

The Houghs Overcame Their Massive Trauma in 2023

After Hayley Hough’s cranial hematoma in 2023, doctors felt uncertain she would ever walk again, let alone dance. However, she was determined to return to the stage.

“Derek always says I’m the most stubborn person he knows,” the 31-year-old told Parade. “And I’m like, ‘And I’m going to use that stubbornness towards this. I will get back out on stage. I will do it.’ Did I know it was going to be four months post-brain surgery? No, I did not. But I will be out there.”

“Truthfully, I think that’s what helped me recover so quickly,” Hayley added. “I had a clear goal. I had a vision of being out on that stage. I was like, ‘I’m going to work there and I’m going to get there.’ The other part was me just doing what I love and it’s filling my soul.”

Though Hayley was the one with the physical injuries, Derek Hough developed psychological trauma from the entire ordeal. He admitted to working through his own blocks before they danced again.

“I couldn’t even imagine doing it, honestly,” the DWTS judge told Parade. “That first month, the thought of it, it just didn’t feel right. I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I can even get on stage again. I’m so angry or shameful or guilty. I feel so guilty about what happened.’ And dance was the cause of it, essentially.”

The Happy Couple Heads Off on Another Tour

Thankfully, Derek and Hayley Hough overcame their challenges and even returned to touring. Right now, they’re in the middle of their Symphony of Dance tour, which runs through mid-August.

The couple documented their comeback with the help of their friend, Jason Bergh. Together, they put together a film that debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. It’s been a long, uphill journey, but fans are delighted to see the Houghs doing what they love most.

Derek Hough returns as head judge when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres this fall. “The Next Pro” kicks off on Monday, July 13 on ABC.