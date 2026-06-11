‘Lizzie McGuire’ Dad Robert Carradine Was Found Unresponsive Inside Mental Health Hospital After Bravely Admitting Himself for Help

Robert Carradine, who played Lizzie McGuire’s goofy and lovable dad on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, was fondly remembered by his castmates and family after passing away in February. The incident was ruled a suicide. Now, a heartbreaking People report says Carradine was actually inside the Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA hospital when he suffered the apparently self-inflicted injury that led to his death.

Hilary Duff reacted to the loss of Carradine with a message saying she was “deeply sad.”

What Happened to Robert Carradine in the Hospital? Report Says Actor Suffered a Fatal Injury

The outlet says the 71-year-old actor, seen above with his daughter and granddaughter, admitted himself to the facility on February 16, 2026 due to “ongoing suicidal ideation,” per a report by the L.A. County Medical Examiner. The next day, the report says Carradine was found in his hospital room unresponsive and “in cardiac arrest” after attempting to take his own life.

Carradine was the moved to the ICU, where he died 6 days later on February 23 after his condition “continued to decline,” People says the Medical Examiner’s report explained. They also say the report indicates the actor died from an anoxic brain injury. The Shepherd Center says this type of injury occurs when the brain “receives no oxygen at all,” and can cause loss of consciousness “within seconds.”

People says UCLA Health and the Resnick Neuropsychiatric hospital have not responded to their requests for comment.

Jamie Lee Curtis Shared a Tribute to Robert Carradine & Reflected on Dating Him in the ’70s

After Carradine’s passing back in February, Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the many people who responded with a warm tribute. She began her lengthy message by writing, “I woke up to to the news that Robert Carradine died,” before recalling that she first met him during a live airing of the Dinah Shore show while a group of second generation actors were being featured.

Curtis affectionately called Carradine “Bobby” throughout the rest of her message, saying, “Bobby and I came on last and Bobby rearranged where we were all sitting so that he could sit next to me and he kissed me, live on television.”

She called the encounter “a very public meet cute” before reflecting on also meeting Carradine’s first daughter Ever, a three-year-old at the time who she says was all smiles despite a bandaged burn injury. Carradine welcomed Ever in 1974 with his ex Susan Snyder.

Curtis said the three “became a little family, in a dirt floored house in Laurel Canyon, and it was my first experience with domesticity and motherhood and partnership.”

The “Halloween” star fondly recalled the “simplicity and beauty” of the time, even reminiscing about the mundane moments such as going to the laundromat.

Incredibly, the A-lister didn’t even realize when the pair first began dating that Carradine had played the character of Slim in the 1972 film “The Cowboys” whom she had gotten a major crush on. She only put the pieces together later one day.

She said after their spit, she remained friends with both Carradine and Ever, and finished her message by saying, “The long and winding road.



Rest in speed and humor and love, Bobby.”