Chef Bobby Flay Shares His ‘Palace Classic’ Burger Recipe Ahead of 4th of July Weekend

If you’re still deciding what to throw on the grill this 4th of July weekend, Bobby Flay may have just made the choice a whole lot easier.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram to show fans exactly how his restaurant, Bobby’s Burgers, puts together its popular “Palace Classic” cheeseburger. Yep, it’s a straightforward burger, but that’s kind of the point. As Flay says in the video, sometimes the classics really are hard to beat.

One Joke From Bobby Flay Had Fans Cracking Up

Flay captioned the post:

“#4thofjuly weekend. Let’s do this. 🍔 You can’t beat the classics… like the Palace Classic from @bobbysburgers. What are you cooking up this weekend?”

The short cooking video walks viewers through the burger from start to finish, offering a few tips along the way. At one point Flay joked, “If you’re worried about burning down your house, come to Bobby’s Burgers and we’ll just make you one,” while explaining his cooking technique for steaming the cheese, which caused a big flame.

One fan even repeated the line in the comments, adding laughing emoji:

“ ‘if you’re worried about burning down the house’ 😂😂😂”

This Burger Tutorial Has Fans Ready to Fire Up the Grill

Getty Bobby Flay cooks at the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival in 2016

The comments continued with others who were simply ready to grab a burger themselves.

“You made that look so delicious…. My mouth is watering over here,” one person commented.

Another added, “Burger season is here 🏆.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a food post without people offering their own twists on the recipe. Some viewers requested extra onions, while others suggested skipping the lettuce and tomato altogether. One commenter asked, “What kind of 🍅 is that?” and another fan replied, “Heirloom.”

There were even questions about the burger itself, with one person asking, “Best burger I’ve had so far! What’s the starting weight of the party?” (note: we believe they meant patty)

And because it’s Bobby Flay, someone couldn’t resist joking about his love of heat.

“Challenge: Bobby not cooking something spicy,” one fan wrote.

Another replied, “But green chile would be delicious on that burger🌶️.”

Honestly, they may have a point.

Fans Also Had One Big Question: What Happened to the Podcast?

While most of the comments focused on burgers, another topic popped up: Flay’s podcast, “Bobby on the Beat.” One fan wrote:

“we miss your podcast so much. We looked forward to it every week. Any chance it will be returning?”

Flay’s two most recent episodes were released in late April and featured Jonathan Waxman and Eva Longoria (clip seen above). The podcast originally launched as a weekly show, making the lengthy break noticeable to longtime listeners.

And it seems like that person is far from the only one wondering. Fans have been discussing the podcast’s absence on other social media too.

On a Reddit thread started by someone asking about the podcast’s future, one listener shared:

As of now, Flay hasn’t publicly announced whether “Bobby on the Beat” has ended or is simply on hiatus. There also hasn’t been an official update explaining the pause.

For now, though, fans at least have a fresh burger tutorial to enjoy as the holiday weekend gets underway. Between the cooking tips, playful banter, and plenty of comment-section debate over toppings, the video delivered exactly the kind of summer grilling inspiration many people were looking for.

And let’s be real; whether you load it up with onions, swap in green chiles, or keep it exactly the way Flay makes it, a classic cheeseburger is never a bad way to celebrate the 4th of July.