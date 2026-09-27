Andrew Walker & His Wife Are Raising 2 World Travelers: Inside Their Family’s ‘Summer Full of Love’ (Exclusive)

With the changing of the seasons, Hallmark Channel star Andrew Walker took a stroll down memory lane on September 26, 2026, providing his fans with some gorgeous glimpses into his “summer full of love, laughter, and fun” with family and friends.

Sharing a social media post full of photos and videos from their summer adventures, including adopting their adorable rescue pup Fern, Walker noted how “grateful” he was for it all. He shared with EntertainmentNow how proud he is of his boys for becoming such a joy to travel with.

Andrew Walker Says His Kids Are ‘Amazing’ Travelers

Walker and his wife of 18 years, Cassandra, share two sons — West, 11, and Wolf, 6 — who are already world travelers and outdoor enthusiasts. This summer alone, they hopped between their home bases in Los Angeles and Vancouver, spent time with family in the couple’s native Montreal, and traveled as a foursome to Mallorca, Madrid, and Barcelona.

“I flew for my first time at 16,” Walker told EntertainmentNow. “I flew across Canada, I did from Montreal to Calgary. I was going skiing in Banff, Alberta, but my kids have already seen the world.”

When the boys were younger, navigating naps and mood swings and hunger in foreign countries wasn’t always a breeze, but now, Walker said, “They’ve become amazing.”

“They kick right into travel mode when they’re at the airport,” he laughed. “My little guy is pushing his suitcase, and West is helping his mom out and stuff. It’s great.”

The “Kentucky Roses” star also noted that their family packs light. They would have only taken carry-ons for their three weeks abroad, but packed one extra suitcase to carry all that he and Cassandra needed to attend the Mediterranean Film Festival, including a tuxedo and gown (not so easy to stuff into a carry-on!).

Fans Swooned Over Andrew Walker’s Visual Travel Diary

Walker’s fans loved getting glimpses into his family’s adventures in his picturesque post, from biking through a forest with Wolf to a family hike with little Fern.

Among the flood of comments Walker received, one said, “Beautiful fun moments & memories ❤️. Thank you for sharing these with us🥰” and another that gushed, “I absolutely love your family.”

One person sweetly wrote, “A family that plays together, stays together…..happy you have this life.”

Someone else suggested, “We need a hallmark movie with the whole hallmark family truly absolute amazing……”

Walker didn’t spend the entire summer with his family, though; he had to squeeze a little work in, too. While the kids played with their cousins, he took off on the 10-day Hallmark Stars Live tour, taking a bus up the East coast and into the Midwest with Hallmark pals including Nikki DeLoach, Ashley Williams, Jonathan Bennett, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, and Kimberly Sustad. In early August, Walker also attended Hallmark Channel’s 25th birthday bash in New York City.

In his carousel of glipmses into his summer, Walker also included videos of promotional shoot with his SkinMason skincare line, and spending Father’s Day serving as the FIFA Club World Cup Stadium Captain in Vancouver, with West tagging along.

Speaking of work, Walker’s next Hallmark film is for Countdown to Christmas. He and Erin Cahill will star in “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley,” which premieres on November 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern.