Hallmark Star Updates Fans on ‘Day 10 in the NICU’ as Her Preemie Remains Hospitalized

Hallmark star and “Glee” alum Becca Tobin’s days are a blur of monitor beeps and medical equipment lately, as her newborn daughter remains hospitalized in the NICU after arriving five-and-a-half weeks early. On July 28, 2026, Tobin shared several updates with fans, including Instagram Stories posted during “Day 10 in the NICU.”

Tobin and her husband, Zach Martin, welcomed their first daughter via surrogate on July 19. Days later, on July 23, she announced her daughter’s birth and her name — Meyer June Martin — to her co-hosts on the popular “LadyGang” podcast, Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek.

Becca Tobin Shared Her Joyful Reaction to Baby’s Birth

Although Tobin’s baby girl is still hospitalized, the star — whose last acting gig was the 2023 Hallmark movie “The Wedding Contract” — remained in good spirits on July 28, as she posted from the NICU.

She shared photos from the birth, beginning with a candid pic of her immediate reaction of tears and laughter as baby Meyer was delivered, describing her expression in the caption by writing, “The face of a woman who just became a mother of two. Welcome to the world, Meyer June Martin. You’re a little early, but I think it’s because you knew just how long we’d been waiting for you. 💛”

She also gave a shout-out to her surrogate, Katie, writing, “The face of a woman who just watched a superhero deliver her daughter (@papelife ) ”

Her carousel of photos also included a couple of of her snuggling Baby Meyer in the NICU, and one of her husband giving a thumbs up as he stood next to their daughter’s bassinet (“hot dad alert,” Tobin wrote of the pic).

In her Instagram Stories, Tobin shared a peek at her sweatpants and sneakers as she walked the hospital floor and wrote, “Day 10 in the NICU. I’m titling this chapter of the book ‘wires, beeping, and snuggles'”

Becca Tobin’s Famous Friends & Fans Celebrate Her New Baby

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Tobin, whose credits also include Hallmark’s “Sister of the Bride,” “Love at First Dance,” and “A Song For Christmas,” has also found huge success with “The LadyGang Podcast,” launched in 2015, featuring celebrity interviews and intimate chats.

Days after her daughter’s birth, she beamed in from the NICU on July 23 and told her co-hosts, “My daughter decided to make an early entrance into the world. She’s here!” Tobin explained that their surrogate was due on August 26, but she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night to induce labor due to preeclampsia. The baby was born the next day at 7:24 a.m., weighing five-pounds-nine-ounces.

Fans and famous friends flooded her latest post with encouraging and congratulatory comments, including “Kentucky Roses” star Odette Annable, who wrote, “😭😭😭 we love all 4 of you!!!”

James Van Der Beek’s widow, Kimberly, cheered, “Oh babe the little princess has arrived!! I’ve got my auntie hat adjusted!”

Former “Glee” co-star Lea Michelle chimed in, “Love you guys so much we cannot wait to meet her! 💓”