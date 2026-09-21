Brennan Elliott Smolders as He Shows Off His ‘Beautiful Biceps’ in New, Swoon-Worthy Selfie

Brennan Elliott is giving fans plenty to swoon over this week. The Hallmark favorite showed off his toned arms in a brand new selfie shared on social media, which had fans gushing over his “nice guns.” He paired the eye-catching snap with a sweet message thanking fans for their continued support.

Of course, his selfie isn’t the only reason Elliott has been getting everyone online buzzing lately. The former “Strong Medicine” star has been hinting at a return to the screen in recent weeks, and his latest posts suggest there could be something coming very soon. He may not be sharing all the details yet, but fans have certainly been curious about what he has up his sleeve next.

Elliott’s message of gratitude feels especially meaningful after everything he’s been through over the past year and a half. Following the March 2025 death of his wife, Camilla Row, after her battle with gastric cancer, Elliott took a step back from the spotlight to focus on his family and navigate his grief. He bravely made his return to Hallmark earlier this year with “A Castle of Our Own,” marking a new chapter for the actor.

Elliott Continues to Tease His Next Project With Fans

“Happy weekend everyone!” Elliott wrote in the caption of his Sept. 20 Instagram post. “THANKYOU to all you fans!”

He made a promise to fans that he would be on their screens “soon,” before signing off with a heartfelt message. “Love ❤️ u all!” he wrote.

Fans in the comments couldn’t contain their excitement:

“❤️ love you back @brennanelliott2. Nice guns, beautiful biceps. 🏋‍♂️ See you on our screens soon. Have a lovely week..”

“Can’t wait to see what you’ve been creating for us! Happy weekend to you and yours!”

“Happy Weekend, Brennan… looking forward to watching you on screen soon! 🔥❤️👏.”

“Happy Sunday 😊 nice guns have a blessed week legend.”

“Happy Weekend my friend, hope you & your kids are having a Wonderful Weekend, can’t wait to see your movies again soon ❤️.”

Elliott Dropped a Major Hint About What’s Next for Him Earlier This Month

“Had too!!” Elliott wrote in the caption of his Sept. 8 Instagram post, referring to the handsome throwback photo he shared with his fans.

As it turns out, the photo surfaced while Elliott and his kids were in the middle of some serious seasonal cleaning. “Kids and I are in the middle of a fall cleaning! Exhausted! #packingsucks! Possible move!🤭🤫 don’t say anything!!!!! 😂,” he teased, adding that it’s “amazing” what you can find when going through old belongings.

And one of those finds was a photo of a younger Elliott.

“I know it’s not #throwbackthursday but it’s amazing what pics u come across!!!!” he wrote. “Look at this youngster trying way too hard! 😂😂 wow to b young again!”

But the throwback wasn’t the only thing that had fans buzzing about. Near the end of his caption, the actor dropped a major hint about what could be coming next for him.

“Also have some good filming news to share very soon 🙏 #backatit! On set in near future! ! 🎥 🎦 📺 details soon!”