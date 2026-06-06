Heirloom Hotel Owner Reveals the Cherished Antique Store Find That Survived the Fire

When a fire broke out at The Heirloom Hotel in Laurel, Mississippi, in 2025, it was a devastating loss for HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier and the hotel’s owners, Jim and Mallorie Rasberry and Josh Nowell. While the blaze caused extensive damage, one cherished piece of the property survived. Mallorie Rasberry shared how she discovered the antique years ago — and why she knew it would become part of something special.

Heirloom Hotel Owner Shares Backstory of Antique That Survived 2025 Fire

On June 5, Rasberry took to Instagram to share the story behind the beautiful “Welcome” sign that hung in The Heirloom Hotel.

“How it started vs how it’s going 🥴,” she noted in the caption. “I knew back in 2023 when I found this flag tucked away in a forgotten box at @european_antique_gallery that it was going to be the start of something big.”

She added, “What a wild ride it’s been on. I dare say it [fared] better through WW2 than the last 3.5 years but she’s still a beaut. 🇺🇸❤️”

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing their relief that the flag survived the blaze.

“So glad you were able to save it after the fire,” one fan commented.

Rasberry responded, “It was the first thing I grabbed when I could enter the building!”

“Thank you for all you have done, all you are doing and most of all thank you for your strength to look to the future! Blessings to each of you!❤️” another fan shared.

Other fans noted, “Amazing that was salvageable! It will be a symbol of so much more now” and “That’s the one thing I immediately wondered about. So glad you were able to save it!!”

“It has been through some tough times but it survived … now its resilience represents all of your strengths and perseverance,” another fan pointed out.

“So glad you were able to save it!! I painted the tree painting you had in the Mississippi kitchen,” one follower noted. “Please let me know if it needs repairing or replacing and I will be happy to take care of it! Continued prayers for all of you.”

Another fan commented, “You guys will come back and it will be better then ever!! You have the resilience!!”

Heirloom Hotel Owners Shared Good News With Fans

On June 5, The Heirloom Hotel Instagram account shared a piece of good news with fans looking for an update since the fire.

“So many of y’all have asked if the beloved ‘Welcome’ sign from the hotel lobby was able to be saved … and as you can see from this picture, it was!” the owners shared in the caption. “Thanks to some incredible conservation and framing work (looking at you, @napierframeslaurel).”

They continued, “We’re so grateful to have this piece of the hotel’s story preserved, but even more grateful for all of the love and support you’ve shown us this past week since learning about the fire. Every message, comment, and prayer has meant more than you know.”

“We’re working every day to keep moving forward and keep building,” the hotel owners shared.