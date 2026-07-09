Jenny Marrs Shares Emotional Tribute to Daughter Sylvie on the Day That Changed Their Family Forever

Jenny Marrs is celebrating the anniversary of her daughter Sylvie’s adoption with an emotional tribute. See what the HGTV star wrote as she reflected on the special day that forever changed their family.

Jenny Marrs Celebrates Daughter Sylvie’s ‘Family Day’ in Emotional Post

On July 9, Marrs took to Instagram to celebrate the 12th anniversary of Sylvie’s family day.

“I wasn’t there on the day she entered this world. I wasn’t privy to the miracles that took place that day half a world away,” Marrs wrote. “I don’t know what her first days and months and years looked like.”

The HGTV star continued, “There is so much I just don’t know. Looming, gaping holes from her earliest, most formative years are painful reminders of all I have missed.”

“Yet, what I DO know is on this day, 12 years ago, I bore witness to a miracle,” Marrs shared. “An honest to goodness God-sized, Red-Sea-parting kind of miracle.”

She noted, “Hope had nearly been lost. Despair had slowly seeped in. 602 days of waiting, 602 days of praying and pleading and calling Congressmen and Senators and flying over the sea to beg the US Embassy to help. Emails and letters and phone calls with no traction toward getting her home left us depleted.”

Marrs touched on the “battle” that “took place to bring our daughter home.”

“The exhale that took place when she was placed back into my arms on US soil was echoed in heaven. The spiritual battle that I couldn’t see during those long days and nights was finally over,” she recalled.

Marrs explained, “I post this photo every year on this day to remember. I never want to forget the way the Lord fought on our behalf. The things He has in store for Sylvie must certainly leave the enemy shaking in fear or else he wouldn’t have worked so tirelessly to keep her from us.”

“It’s hard to believe twelve years have passed since this day when our family was finally under the same roof,” she added. “HAPPY FAMILY DAY, SYLVIE-LOO!! You are deeply loved and wanted and cherished. We are the lucky ones, my girl.”

Fans Share Sweet Wishes for the Marrs Family

Fans flooded the comments section to share sweet messages for the Marrs family on this emotional anniversary.

“I cry every year when you post this video of Sylvie arriving home to you! She is a lucky young lady — blessed to be a part of your family!” one fan wrote.

Another fan shared, “This gets me every time! 😭🥰 Thank you for sharing your joy with us all!”

“Celebrating and praising God with you! 🙏” another fan wrote.

Others shared, “Happy family day and blessings to you and the family, love you guys” and “Such a beautiful family. I love seeing this every year ❤️.”

“Sylvie has grown into a beautiful young woman,” another fan wrote on the HGTV star’s post. “How lucky for her and your family that you have each other.”