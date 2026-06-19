New Report Reveals Where Pax Jolie-Pitt Stands With Dad Brad Pitt & His Family Today

Pax Jolie-Pitt is reportedly maintaining a relationship with members of Brad Pitt’s family despite ongoing distance between the father and son.

Pax recently attended a family gathering celebrating the engagement of his cousin, Sydney Pitt, offering a rare glimpse into his continued connection with his father’s relatives.

The report comes as several of Pax’s siblings have taken steps in recent years to distance themselves from the Pitt surname following the highly publicized split between Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Pax Jolie-Pitt Reportedly Celebrated Family Milestone With Brad Pitt’s Relatives

A source told Page Six that Pax remains involved with members of Pitt’s extended family.

“Pax still has a relationship with his dad’s side of the family and continues to spend time with them,” the source said. “He recently joined his family as they went out to dinner and celebrated his cousin Sydney’s engagement to Archimede Jerome.”

According to the outlet, the gathering included Pitt’s sister, Julie Pitt Neal, niece Reagan Pitt, and other family members.

Sydney announced her engagement in March, sharing the news on Instagram with the caption, “I said yes (duh).”

While the source described Pax’s relationship with Pitt’s relatives as positive, a second source told Page Six that he “doesn’t have much of a relationship with Brad.”

Representatives for both Jolie and Pitt did not respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Several Jolie-Pitt Siblings Have Dropped the Pitt Surname

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The report arrives amid a series of name changes involving several of the former couple’s children.

According to the same report, Zahara recently filed paperwork seeking to legally change her name from Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Jolie.

Her older brother Maddox also reportedly filed legal paperwork seeking to remove “Pitt” from his surname. Prior to the filing, he had already been professionally using the name Maddox Jolie, including on credits for the film “Couture,” which starred his mother.

In 2024, Shiloh successfully petitioned a Los Angeles court to legally remove Pitt from her last name after turning 18.

Meanwhile, Knox reportedly used the name Knox Jolie on his high school diploma after graduating from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Jolie, Pax, Zahara, and Knox’s twin sister, Vivienne.

Pax Jolie-Pitt Recently Appeared Alongside Angelina Jolie and Shiloh

Despite headlines surrounding the family, Pax has continued making public appearances with his mother and siblings.

Earlier this month, he joined Jolie and sister Shiloh at the Supper+Feed Pickleball Invitational and Game Night in Los Angeles.

The family was photographed at the charity event, with Pax and Jolie spending time together on the pickleball court.

Jolie and Pitt finalized their divorce in December 2024, ending more than eight years of legal proceedings after Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

Brad Pitt Continues Relationship With Ines de Ramon

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While family developments continue to attract public attention, Pitt has also been spending time with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The couple recently attended the women’s singles final at the French Open in Paris, where they were photographed watching the championship match alongside Pitt’s friend Flea and his wife, Melody Ehsani.

According to Us Weekly, Pitt and de Ramon have spent the past month in Provence, France, before traveling to Paris for the tournament.

A source close to Pitt told the outlet that the actor is focused on positive areas of his life.

“Brad is focusing his energy on the parts of his life that feel good right now,” the source said. “Ines has been a grounding, positive presence, and she’s brought a sense of stability that he’s really leaned into, especially after an emotional few years.”

Pitt and de Ramon were first linked in late 2022 after both emerged from previous marriages. By early 2024, multiple reports indicated the couple had taken the next step in their relationship by living together.

“Friends say she’s a very good influence on him,” an insider told the outlet. “Brad is so in love and happier than he’s been in a long time.”