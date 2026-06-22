Samantha Busch Remembers Late Husband Kyle Busch in Emotional Father’s Day Message

Samantha Busch is honoring her late husband, NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, on the first Father’s Day since his unexpected death.

On Sunday, June 21, Samantha shared an emotional video montage on Instagram featuring cherished moments of Kyle with their children, Brexton and Lennix.

Samantha Shares a Heartbreaking Message

The tribute offered an intimate look at the racing legend’s life away from the track, highlighting the joy he found in fatherhood.

“This still doesn’t feel real at all. I was up all night thinking about what today should have looked like for Kyle and the kids. The Father’s Day cards that were already made, sitting in a drawer with no one to give them to. Trying to figure out how to navigate a day that should be filled with so much joy for them,” she wrote.

Samantha remembered Kyle as a hands-on father who treasured everyday moments with his children.

“He was the dad who never missed a chance to be silly, race the kids around the neighborhood, wrap them in his arms, or stay up a little longer for one more book, one more question, one more moment,” she continued. “Nothing made him prouder than being Brexton and Lennix’s dad.”

The heartfelt message accompanied a collection of family videos showing Kyle playing with his children, sharing hugs and creating memories during quieter moments away from his NASCAR career.

“Watching these memories hurts more than I can explain, but they also remind me how lucky we were to have him,” Samantha wrote.

She went on to describe the profound grief she and her children continue to experience in the weeks following his death.

“Kyle, the kids and I miss you every second of every day. Our hearts ache for you, but it’s more than that. Your absence is something we physically feel. Our bodies hurt from missing you, from reaching for someone who isn’t there, from loving someone we can’t hold anymore.”

Samantha vowed to keep Kyle’s memory alive for their children, writing, “I will keep telling your stories, sharing your laughs, and making sure Brexton and Lennix always know just how deeply they were loved by their dad.”

She concluded the tribute with a final message: “Happy Father’s Day. We love you and miss you more than words can say.”

Kyle Tragically Passed

News of Kyle’s death shocked the racing world in May.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the sport’s most accomplished drivers died unexpectedly at age 41 after being hospitalized following a medical emergency in North Carolina.

One month after his passing, Samantha shared a separate statement of gratitude on behalf of herself and their children.

“As a family, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you,” she wrote via Instagram. “The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives. While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you.”

Kyle, a two-time Cup Series champion and the winningest driver across NASCAR’s three national series, leaves behind a lasting legacy both on and off the track.