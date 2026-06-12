Samantha Busch Admits Heartbreaking Last Promise Made To Kyle Busch Before His Passing

Samantha Busch, the late Kyle Busch’s Wife, has revealed her heartbreaking final promise to her husband while he was in the hospital. Samantha Busch has bravely shared her journey through grief via her personal Instagram account, including how it has impacted her two children.

Kyle Busch, a beloved NASCAR driver, tragically passed away on May 21, 2026, at the age of 41. His death was a shock to his family and fans, caused by a sudden and intense case of pneumonia. Busch had attempted to push through his illness, not knowing the severity of the situation until his collapse during a practice simulation on May 20.

After his collapse, he was rushed to the hospital, where it was revealed that the pneumonia had developed into sepsis. He tragically passed not long after. Samantha Busch has opened up about the heartbreak and grief she has experienced. This has included a new social media post in which she discussed an emotional moment she shared with her husband in his final hours.

Samantha Busch Promised to do “Everything” To Help Their Children Chase Their Dreams

In a deeply emotional social media post shared on Samantha Busch’s official Instagram account, she detailed her journey in watching her son, Brexton, get back on the track following his father’s passing. She wrote, “Watching Brexton back at the track is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once.”

She went on to say, “There are moments when I catch glimpses of Kyle in him, the same determination, the same passion, the same spark, and for a second it feels like a piece of him is still right here with us.”

The picture included with the post shows Brexton Busch, 11, in his green racing gear while Samantha Busch stands beside him holding her youngest daughter, Lennix Busch, 4.

Busch went on to share a particularly intimate final conversation she had with her husband. She said, “I made Kyle a promise. I promised him that I would do everything I could to help our children pursue their dreams no matter what.”

Samantha Busch Calls the Racetrace Home

Despite the tremendous struggles she and her family have faced in the past few weeks, Busch has stated that the “racetrack has been home for our family for nearly 20 years.” She explained that the track holds some of her most important memories and has been a critical place in the upbringing of her two young children.

She admitted that going back to the track has been bittersweet, as “a piece of our team is missing.” Despite this, she has remained steadfast in ensuring that Brexton continues to have access to his own dreams of becoming a racer, and she is glad they can go to a place where they all feel closer to Kyle Busch.

Busch’s intimate explanation signs off with “So, we race on,” showing her resiliency and determination to keep moving forward. Kyle Busch’s number eight car has been reserved for his son following his death, and the number will be his to take after reaching the NASCAR level.