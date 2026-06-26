Nicole Martin Secretly Married Anthony Lopez Months Ago and Fans Are Just Finding Out

Former RHOM star Nicole Martin has been married for months, and fans are only now learning the surprising news.

Nicole quietly tied the knot with longtime partner Anthony Lopez in a private ceremony back in March, choosing to keep one of the biggest milestones of her life completely out of the public eye. The revelation came as a surprise on June 26 after details of the marriage surfaced through public records, stunning Bravo fans who had no idea the couple had already become husband and wife.

It’s an unexpected update from Nicole, who has largely stepped away from the spotlight since leaving “The Real Housewives of Miami” to focus on her family and life away from reality television.

Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez quietly became husband and wife

According to marriage records first obtained by TMZ, Nicole and Anthony legally married on March 17 in Coral Gables, Florida.

The couple never publicly announced the ceremony, never shared wedding photos and never hinted they had officially said “I do.” Instead, they quietly enjoyed their first several months of marriage before news of the wedding finally became public.

Nicole and Anthony’s relationship stretches back nearly a decade. The two first met in 2015 before Anthony proposed in 2021. Together they share two children and have built a life balancing demanding careers while raising their young family in South Florida.

Although Nicole previously spoke about loving the idea of a destination wedding surrounded by family and friends, the couple ultimately chose a far more intimate path.

Whether they still plan to host a larger celebration remains unknown, but for now, they’ve already spent months enjoying married life completely under the radar.

Life looks very different for Nicole after RHOM

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The surprise wedding comes less than a year after Nicole announced she would not return to “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

At the time, she revealed she wanted to prioritize her family while continuing to recover from postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter. Rather than remaining at the center of Bravo headlines, Nicole shifted her focus toward motherhood, her medical career and life at home with Anthony and their children.

Keeping her wedding private now feels consistent with that decision.

Instead of turning one of life’s biggest moments into a public event, Nicole and Anthony celebrated it entirely on their own terms, allowing the news to surface only months later.

While Nicole may no longer be holding a mojito on RHOM, fans clearly remain invested in what’s happening next. Judging by the reaction to the surprise wedding news, interest in her life hasn’t faded one bit. If anything, quietly becoming Mrs. Lopez may be one of the biggest Bravo surprises of the summer.

The timing is especially notable given where the franchise currently stands. Earlier this year, Bravo announced that “The Real Housewives of Miami” would be going on pause after Season 7, with no official timeline for its return. While fans wait for news about the series’ future, Nicole’s surprise wedding has become an unexpected reminder that plenty is still happening in the lives of the cast, even when the cameras aren’t rolling.