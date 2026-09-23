HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod Wows Fans With Rare Photo of 25-Year-Old Daughter

“Married to Real Estate” stars Egypt Sherrod and husband Mike Jackson are proud parents. The HGTV pair recently celebrated their eldest daughter, Simone, on her 25th birthday—but fans could not get over how much she resembles her famous father.

Happy Birthday, Simone!

“Everybody scream Happy Birthday to my big baby Simone! She is 25 today. 🥳 Brilliant, beautiful, and we are so proud of her out here living her best life. 🎂🎂🎂🩷,” Egypt shared via Instagram on Monday, September 21.

The proud mother shared a series of photos of her eldest daughter, including a sweet selfie together.

“On this day 25 years ago my life changed in so many ways. When Simone was born everything sounded, felt, looked, smelt different. To one of the main reasons why I want the world to be a better place; Happy Birthday My Love,” Mike shared alongside a photo dump of his own. “I’m so proud of you. I’m blessed to be your father. You’re going to see and do some amazing things.”

Mike — who welcomed Simone in a previous relationship, making Egypt her step-mother — included a throwback photo from Simone’s youth as she put on a show with a microphone.

Fans were quick to point out the similarities between the father and daughter.

“Happy birthday beautiful! Mike’s twin,” one follower wrote under Egypt’s post.

“🎂🎉🎈🎈🎊🎁🎁🥳🥳🥂🎂💃💐💐🙏🏽Happy Birthday Beautiful Girly May God continue to bless you with many more blessings. You have Amazing father and I know your Amazing Twin🥰🥰,” another follower added.

“Wow your twin💕💕 Happy Birthday!🎂,” a third commented.

“Mike she has your face😍…Happy Bday young Queen 🎂🎁🎊🥳🎈,” yet another laughed.

Another follower wrote, “Happy 25th Birthday! 🎂🥳🎊🎉 She’s beautiful and you two are twins. 🤗🤗.”

Proud Parents

In addition to Simone, Egypt and Mike share daughters Kendall, 14, and Harper, 7.

“Kids grow FAST! That’s why every moment with them counts,” Egypt shared via Instagram alongside a family photo dump in December 2021. “True SUCCESS for me has been in finding balance. Trust me, running my real estate business, tv career and family in a way where my family and career goals are fulfilled has been a juggling act. But there were years I remember too well where it was all GRIND, WORK and WIN. But then I looked up and had no love or fulfillment at home. That’s when I realized it couldn’t be all grind, and I had to balance my priorities. Having a family was definitely one of them. Hang in there mommas!! You can indeed have it all, but it will be a constant recalibration of priorities. You may have to allow a few work opportunities to pass for a while, but they’ll be there when u are ready to grind again. For now, be there for the small family moments and the big ones. ✨.”

While fans are unfortunately unable to catch new episodes of “Married to Real Estate” since HGTV pulled the plug in 2025, Egypt recently teased a “new show.”