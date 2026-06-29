New Official ‘Survivor’ Book Will Take Fans Inside All 50 Seasons

After 50 seasons, hundreds of castaways, and countless blindsides, “Survivor” is getting the definitive companion book fans have been waiting for.

PEOPLE has exclusively revealed “The Official Survivor Companion,” an expansive new book that celebrates the history of CBS’ landmark reality competition series. Written by former PEOPLE editor Cynthia Wang, the book features a foreword by longtime host and executive producer Jeff Probst and promises an unprecedented look behind the scenes of one of television’s most influential franchises.

“The Official Survivor Companion” is scheduled to hit shelves in early 2027.

‘The Official Survivor Companion’ Will Cover Every Era of ‘Survivor’

Rather than focusing on a single era, “The Official Survivor Companion” spans all 50 seasons of “Survivor,” tracing the show’s evolution from its 2000 premiere through the modern game.

According to the publisher’s synopsis, the book will feature exclusive stories and interviews with fan-favorite contestants and crew members while exploring the series’ many eras.

The book also promises behind-the-scenes insight into how “Survivor” is made, including interviews with producers and crew members responsible for bringing each season to life.

Wang, who has covered “Survivor” since the early years of the franchise for PEOPLE and “TV Week” in Australia, said years of reporting inspired the project.

“I’ve covered ‘Survivor’ for PEOPLE in the U.S. and ‘TV Week’ in Australia since its first seasons, heading out to location seven times and interviewing so many contestants and crew throughout the years,” Wang said.

“The insights they have shared with me, from how the show is put together to all of the great on-screen moments they’ve participated in, are too rich to keep to myself! Now all of the things I’ve come to appreciate about ‘Survivor’ — and the people who love it — can be found in one place.”

Jeff Probst Pens the Foreword

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Probst’s involvement extends beyond lending his name to the project. The longtime host contributes the foreword, helping frame a retrospective that celebrates the franchise’s remarkable longevity.

Since debuting on CBS on May 31, 2000, “Survivor” has aired 50 seasons and featured more than 700 contestants. Over the years, the series has become one of television’s defining competition shows while continuously reinventing its gameplay and strategy.

The companion book promises interviews with contestants from both the “Old School” and “New Era” eras of the game, along with answers to fan questions about production, hidden idols, challenge design, and other behind-the-scenes secrets.

“I’m excited for fans to hear from Old School players about their experiences and if they would play again, and learn what it’s like to be a New Era survivor from various players,” Wang said.

She also teased that readers will get an inside look at everything from how producers build challenges to stories that have never before been shared publicly.

“Talking to Jeff Probst in depth about his journey from host to executive producer allowed him, I hope, to reflect on his legacy and that of the series,” Wang added.

While fans will have to wait until early 2027 to get their hands on “The Official Survivor Companion,” the first details suggest it will serve as the most comprehensive retrospective of “Survivor” ever published, bringing together five decades’ worth of unforgettable players, iconic moments, and behind-the-scenes stories in one volume.