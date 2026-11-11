‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Teases ‘Shocking Twist’ After Double U-Turn Fallout

“The Amazing Race” Season 39 is getting down to the business of finding a winner, but the remaining teams aren’t necessarily getting along as the competition heats up. After last week’s Double U-Turn vote, some racers are making it clear that they’re no longer interested in helping everyone else get ahead. And yep, that could make things even more interesting as the season continues.

Season 39, Episode 8, titled “Million Dollar Moves,” airs tonight Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 9:30pm ET on CBS. The seven remaining teams are leaving Sri Lanka behind and heading to Vientiane, Laos, for Leg 8.

According to the episode’s official synopsis, there’s another major surprise waiting for the racers. Honestly, after everything that’s happened so far, it’s getting harder to predict which teams will make it to the next leg.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Has Featured Plenty of Twists

Paramount “The Amazing Race” Season 39 Cast

Season 39 kicked off in Vancouver, Canada, with a pretty unusual twist. For the first time in the show’s history, all 13 teams received an Express Pass at the starting line. However, there was a catch: everyone had to use their pass by the end of Leg 6.

From there, the competition took the racers to Madrid, Spain, where a new alliance started forming and one team’s Express Pass strategy immediately backfired. The teams then traveled to Morocco, where they faced a new advantage in the desert, a fruit-stacking challenge, and the Moroccan Scramble through the winding streets of Marrakesh.

Albania brought another memorable stretch of the competition. The Driver’s Seat returned not once but twice, creating some uncomfortable moments between the racers. The following leg introduced the Intersection, which required teams to work together. Of course, that didn’t mean everyone was necessarily being honest about their intentions.

Most recently, the racers traveled to Sri Lanka for a leg that featured a live Double U-Turn vote. The decision put three teams in a difficult position and ultimately contributed to Doug and Dylan Matter’s elimination.

With five teams already eliminated, seven remain in the running for the $1 million prize:

‘The Amazing Race’ Fans React to Michelle & Matthew’s Double U-Turn Drama

Let’s be real, the Double U-Turn vote was always going to create some drama. Michelle and Matthew received six votes, while Daisha and Dalton received five. Doug and Dylan were also automatically U-Turned after finishing last in the previous leg.

Michelle wasn’t particularly happy about the other teams’ decisions. Following the vote, she made it clear that she and Matthew would be changing how they approached the competition, particularly when it came to sharing navigation help and other useful information.

Still, the couple managed to overcome the additional challenge and finish third. Daisha and Dalton checked in seventh, while Doug and Dylan were eliminated.

A sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, shared on Instagram, gives viewers another look at the fallout from the vote. And it seems like fans are enjoying seeing Michelle and Matthew stand their ground. One viewer was particularly excited about their decision to embrace a little pettiness, commenting:

“I loooveeeee that Michelle and Matt are being petty 😂🔥 other teams should be nervous”

But, not everyone thought the other teams deserved to face any backlash for using the tools available to them. Another viewer pointed out that strategic gameplay is part of the competition, writing:

“So tedious when teams get all bent out of shape by others players using the tools of the game.”

Honestly, that’s a pretty fair point. The U-Turn is part of “The Amazing Race,” and teams have every right to use it when they think it will benefit their chances of winning. At the same time, that doesn’t mean the teams on the receiving end have to be happy about it.

Another fan seemed to share that sentiment, reminding everyone that the competition isn’t exactly a friendship retreat:

“There are no friends in The Amazing Race!”

Meanwhile, not everyone is focused on the Double U-Turn drama. One viewer took the opportunity to show some support for another team, writing:

“At this point I’m rooting for Conner and Garret!!!!”

Yep, it seems like the remaining racers are giving fans plenty to talk about, and there are still several legs left before a winner is crowned.

Even the official CBS account joined the conversation, adding a little humor to the discussion with its own comment:

“They’re big fans of an alliteration! 👏”

And honestly, it’s nice to see the network joining in on the fun while viewers debate the latest developments.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Heads to Laos for a Shocking Twist

Paramount Matthew Patterson and Michelle Patterson on “The Amazing Race” Season 39, Episode 8: “Million Dollar Moves”

While the Double U-Turn drama is still fresh, the teams have another leg to worry about.

According to an official Paramount press release:

“In Vientiane, Laos, a shocking twist shakes up the Race and teams hatch a plan with devastating consequences.”

That’s certainly an interesting preview, especially considering the tension already brewing between some of the remaining teams. It seems like the racers might have another opportunity to work together, but whether everyone is willing to do that is another question.

With only seven teams left, there’s less room for mistakes, and the decisions made during this leg could have a lasting impact on the competition. The season has already delivered some memorable strategic moves, and this latest twist could give viewers another reason to keep watching.

“The Amazing Race” Season 39, Episode 8, “Million Dollar Moves,” airs tonight Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 9:30pm ET on CBS, streaming next day on Paramount+.