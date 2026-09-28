Intimate New Photos Reveal Meghan Markle’s Private Family Life After Major Move

Despite being highly public figures, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry usually only offer rare glimpses into their private lives. Now, a close friend of the couple has provided a look at their life now they are back in the United Kingdom.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved back to the UK last month after spending several years living in California. This followed the pair deciding to quit being working royals and concentrate on raising their family alongside private business ventures. However, the couple has relocated back to Prince Harry’s home country.

Kelly McKee Zajfen shared a series of images to her Instagram account this week, giving the public a glimpse at their new family life. Described as Markle’s best friend, she had traveled to the country to visit with her son.

Meghan Markle’s Friend Shares Photos From New U.K. Life

The visit comes just weeks after Meghan, 45, Harry, 42, and children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, relocated to the UK. This allowed their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to start a new school year in the country. According to reports, the couple have been settling well in the country and were concentrating on ensuring the family was happy in their new home.

The photos shared by Zajfen provide a rare look at the family’s private life. They show Markle and Prince Harry enjoying time in a pub eating a traditional British meal, spending time outside the other, and playing with Zajfen’s son Jack.

This seemingly marks the first time that some of the couple’s friends from California have made the journey to the UK to visit. Zajfen wrote, “Having the best time. 🤍 There’s something so special about getting a taste of this magical place with my bestie, and having my sweet Jack along for the adventure.”

“I’ve loved seeing this sweet chapter through her eyes and daily adventures! Especially getting to experience so many little firsts with Jack by my side. Family time is just what the heart ordered. With a side of mashed peas and fish n chips! All of it has filled my heart. 🇬🇧 you’ve been so good to us.”

She concluded the post by thanking everyone who they have interacted with while visiting and also paid tribute to those who have been kind to Markle. She added, “It’s been beautiful to witness.”

Meghan Markle Spotted Hanging Out With Fellow Celebrities in UK

The new photos emerged just a few days after Markle was spotted in the UK with a number of other celebrities.

Outlets shared images of Markle mingling with fellow expat Ellen Degeneres and her wife. The group was seen at The Three Horseshoes, an 18th-century pub near Burford, Oxfordshire.

Markle was also pictured at the Soho Farmhouse last week. This is a members-only club that caters to parents to unwind and is a known spot for other high-profile individuals, including David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and Paul McCartney.