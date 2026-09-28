Prince Harry Abruptly Stops Speech After Unexpected Mishap [VIDEO]

Prince Harry abruptly cut his speech short at last Wednesday’s Clinton Global Initiative meeting after his teleprompter malfunctioned. Harry was speaking about the dangers of overreliance on technology, particularly AI and social media, when he suddenly paused and exited the stage.

After delivering the line, “Social media learned how to capture our attention. AI is learning how to enter our relationships. We do not have years for what comes next,” the prince suddenly paused and took a few steps before saying, “And that’s it.” He then exited the stage after giving a slight smile.

Prince Harry Suffered Technical Difficulties Before Suddenly Ending Speech

People says they observed from inside the venue that Harry stopped speaking immediately after the screen he was reading from “glitched.”

However, the report says the 42-year-old returned some 40 minutes later to finish his remarks, and joked to the audience, “AI got into my speech, so I was asked to come out and finish it.”

The appearance, which took place in New York City, was the fourth of several stops Harry has made in the last two weeks since beginning a spree of events starting with the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London on September 17.

At that event, Harry gave his first public remarks on his and Meghan Markle’s new life after their decision to move back to the U.K. from California’s celebrity-filled neighborhood of Montecito.

“It’s good to be back on British soil,” People says Harry told them, before sharing that things were going “good” as his family settles in to their new home in the Cotswolds. The outlet says he appeared cheerful as he mingled amongst friends and supporters.

One such friend was the U.K. DJ Sonique, who told the mag it’s “nice” to have Harry back and reminisced about the bygone days he spent partying with the prince.

Meghan has skipped all of Harry’s recent public events, but has been photographed out in public at a pub called The Three Horseshoes, where she interacted with fellow A-lister Ellen Degeneres, who moved with her wife Portia de Rossi to Meghan and Harry’s area almost 2 years earlier.

Meghan Recently Shared the 1st Glimpses of Her & Harry Back in England

On September 13, Meghan shared a series of clips to her Instagram showing fans a peek into the family’s new life.

Sky News reported on September 26 that Harry recently told the Canadian network CTV that there “were lots of reasons” for the big move, but did not go into detail. However, he did say that “it’s been great” to be back in his homeland.

The outlet says Harry and Meghan were said to be “surprised” by a letter the King circulated which decreed that the couple should be treated as “private citizens,” while sources close to the pair pointed out that the fact the King felt a need to issue a public statement about their move supports their position that they are in need of police-provided security. Their taxpayer-funded security was removed when they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, and thus far has not been reinstated despite multiple attempts by the pair to get it back.