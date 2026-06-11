Former Hollywood Star, Who Left Acting a Decade Ago, Makes Rare NYC Appearance on Her Birthday

Leelee Sobieski rose to fame with standout roles in films like “Deep Impact” (1998), “Never Been Kissed” (1999), and “Joy Ride” (2001). But after her final on-screen role in “The Last Film Festival” in 2016, she chose to leave Hollywood behind, dedicating her life to her two children, whom she shares with her husband, Adam Kimmel, and building a career as an artist.

Sobieski recently celebrated her 43rd birthday on June 10 with a rare public outing in New York City. The former Hollywood star appeared as youthful as ever during the rare outing.

Leelee Sobieski Makes Rare NYC Appearance on Her 43rd Birthday

Getty Leelee Sobieski attends the 2016 Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel – A Tribute To Tom Hanks at Museum of Modern Art on November 15, 2016.

Photos obtained by People show former Hollywood actress Leelee Sobieski out and about in New York City on June 10, her 43rd birthday. Dressed in a white long-sleeve top, a blue knee-length skirt, and sneakers, the actress who starred alongside Drew Barrymore in “Never Been Kissed” appeared remarkably unchanged from her acting days.

Sobieski’s last movie role was in 2016, the same year she spoke with Us Weekly about why she left the spotlight. Sobieski and her husband, Adam Kimmel, whom she wed in 2010, welcomed two children, a daughter, Louisiana, and a son, Martin, and she’s devoted her time to being with them.

“I don’t do movie stuff anymore. I am totally an outsider! I … am just a mom and an outsider,” she told the outlet. “I am just focused on my kids. I think that’s mainly why I stopped,” she added.

Sobieski had hinted at leaving her acting career behind in 2012, when she told Vogue, “Ninety percent of acting roles involve so much sexual stuff with other people, and I don’t want to do that.”

She continued, “It’s such a strange fire to play with, and our relationship is surely strong enough to handle it, but if you’re going to walk through fire, there has to be something incredible on the other side.”

Sobieski’s Successful Career as a Painter

Getty US actress Leelee Sobieski poses prior to the start of the Christian Dior 2016 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on October 2, 2015 in Paris.

After leaving acting behind, Sobieski pursued her true passion for painting. On Instagram, she regularly shares photos of her large-scale artwork, with many of them displayed in art galleries in Los Angeles and New York City.

Speaking with Interview magazine in 2017 about her career change, Sobieski revealed that she continued to act to help her family financially, despite her true passions for painting. “I always said, ‘I don’t want to act. I paint,” she shared. However, her parents told her, “You can’t say that, because it sounds like you’re not grateful. You are grateful, so you have to hold it in.'”

Although Sobieski has been painting for years—and comes from an artistic family, as her father, Jean Sobieski, is also a painter—it wasn’t until the summer of 2016 that she showcased her artwork publicly. “I only wanted to put stuff out there if I was 100 percent confident that I felt good about it,” she said.

Sobieski appears to have embraced a quieter life away from Hollywood, focusing on her family and true passions for art.