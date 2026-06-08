Baylee Littrell Admits He ‘Caved Under Pressure’ During ‘American Idol’ Run & Shares New Music

Fans first met Baylee Littrell on season 23 of “American Idol.” The son of Backstreet Boys star Brian Littrell, Baylee made it clear he wasn’t relying on his famous last name for success and was determined to forge his own path in the music industry, using Idol as a way to get his name out there.

Baylee made it all the way to the Top 20 before he was eliminated. Now, as he looks back at his time on the show, he admits that he faced intense pressure and moments of self-doubt throughout the competition, ultimately realizing he wasn’t able to give it his all. However, it became a learning lesson for Baylee, who is now gearing up to release new music.

Baylee Littrell Reflects on His ‘American Idol’ Journey

Getty Baylee Littrell sings the United States national anthem before a semifinal game of the Emirates NBA Cup between the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks at T-Mobile Arena on December 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“American Idol” season 23 Top 20 contestant Baylee Littrell is reflecting on his journey on the show, sharing with Us Weekly the setbacks he faced throughout the competition.

“I thought I knew all there was to know, and then I went on TV and did that, and literally felt that I caved under pressure, especially in the last couple of weeks. I was just tired,” he revealed. “I wasn’t myself. I was like, ‘You’ve got more in the tank, but you’re just not showing it.’ It was those types of feelings and I walked away.”

He continued to reflect on regret after leaving the show. “I was so mad at myself, and I didn’t realize how angry I was with my performances and the live TV aspect of it, and all that stuff. I was in shock for a while after it was over. It was kind of like, you missed it a little bit. You missed the environment. You kept waking up thinking, ‘Oh, I’ve got to be up downstairs for coffee, getting ready for the day,’ and then there’s nothing to be ready for. And you’re like, ‘Man, if I would have done this differently, I could have still been there doing this, or if I’d had a better attitude.'”

Still, Baylee called being on “American Idol” the “perfect learning experience” and added that he’s happy where he ended up on the show.

“I mean, if I went farther, I might be farther into something that didn’t fit me. I really do think that most things happen for a reason. I feel like some things are chosen, but this was, I think, a little bit of destiny, even if I didn’t like it,” he said.

Littrell Teases New Musical Direction Ahead of Upcoming Single

In his conversation with Us Weekly, Baylee shared that he took “a year off” after his run on “American Idol” where he went back to school and took that time to reflect on his future. The singer ultimately came to the conclusion that he wanted to give music one more try and even took the advice from those on the show who suggested he lean into a more pop and R&B sound.

“It’s definitely different now. It feels different. It actually feels like the way its supposed to,” Baylee said about going into pop music.

In fact, Baylee is releasing a new single, titled, “So Be It” on June 12.

“This next chapter of music is honestly like the rebirth of my career. I’ve been telling everyone that I feel like this is actually the beginning now,” he told the outlet.

“You know growing up [in] the music business, doing this for so long, but not really finding something that you truly love doing yet, and then thinking, ‘Is this the right path for me, did I explore all my options before I walk away from this?’”

On June 1, Baylee opened up to his fans on Instagram about his “new musical journey” as he gears up for the release of his new song.

“What’s up world. Next Friday is the day. ‘So Be It’ will be out. It’s the beginning of a new musical journey for me,” he began. “I am so beyond excited. I feel like this is truly the start of it all and I couldn’t do it without you guys,” he added.