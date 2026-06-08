Jennifer Lopez Goes Au Naturel — And Fans Can’t Get Enough (VIDEO)

Jennifer Lopez embraced her natural beauty, and fans are all for it.

Just days after sharing her twins’ major milestone amid their ADHD journey, the former “American Idol” judge goes makeup-free while promoting a new product on Instagram.

On Saturday, Lopez shared a video showcasing her natural beauty as she appeared bare-faced in a satin gold robe.

“Hey everybody, I’m so excited because we just launched a brand new JLo Beauty website and I cannot wait for you to see it,” the singer greeted her followers. “We made it easier than ever to find the products, the routines, and the skincare solutions that fit exactly where you are in your journey.”

Lopez went on to promote the JLo Beauty Fusion Retinol and Vitamin C Power Serum, which she has been excited to unveil to fans.

“You guys know I’m all about high-performance skincare, and this serum combines retinol, vitamin C, and other powerhouse ingredients to help support smoother-looking, brighter, more radiant skin,” Lopez explained. “I mean, look at this, I’ve been using it as part of my nighttime routine. This is me first thing in the morning with nothing on my face. I am obsessed.”

Fans React to Jennifer Lopez’s Natural Beauty

Fans were quick to gush over Lopez’s youthful glow in the comments.

One fan commented, “Skin glowing, hair glowing, life glowing,” while another chimed in, “She is always beautiful inside out.”

Someone wrote, “It’s crazy how beautiful she is. That glow never dies.”

Another added, “JLo’s glow needs its own zip code.”

Meanwhile, not everyone was impressed by the singer’s latest promotional post, with some accusing her of using a filter.

One critic commented, “Good products? Why do you use a filter then?”

Another wrote, “It would have been much better and more realistic if you didn’t use a filter.”

Someone added, “It does look a bit blurred. I was wondering.”

Lopez launched JLo Beauty on January 1, 2021. In November 2025, the brand won the Beauty Innovation Award for Eye Mask Product of the Year.

Jennifer Lopez Proudly Celebrates Twins’ Milestone

Meanwhile, Lopez celebrated a major milestone for her twins, Max and Emme (who now goes by Oskar).

Last week, the “On the Floor” singer revealed that both of her 18-year-old kids applied to multiple universities and were accepted to all of them.

“I am so proud that they set goals for themselves,” Lopez said in an interview with Extra. “They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship to each, you know, one scholarship to each. Each one got a scholarship to a school. And I just felt like they work so hard.”

Lopez went on to share that Max and Oskar were diagnosed with ADHD, but emphasized that the diagnosis has never held them back from thriving.

“They have ADHD, and so they need to learn differently, and there were struggles at times, and I’m just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do,” the singer gushed about her kids.