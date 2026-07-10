New ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Anime Redefines the Franchise

“Ghost in the Shell” is without a doubt one of the most unique and influential anime franchises of all time. Not only is it a love letter to the entire sci-fi genre, but the story has only gotten more applicable since the manga’s release. The story was originally adapted into a widely popular film in 1995. It took a while for the movie to become an international success, but the film is largely credited with helping bring the anime medium to the mainstream.

The franchise has received several other adaptations, but they weren’t as accurate to the source material as some fans might’ve liked. There is even a live-action film where Major Motoko Kusanagi is played by Scarlett Johansson. Thankfully, a completely new take on the series has recently been released on Prime Video, spearheaded by the highly regarded Science SARU in collaboration with Bandai Namco Filmworks. The first episode, titled “Episode 01: Prologue + Super Spartan I,” has taken the anime world by storm. Both fans who are and aren’t knowledgeable of the source material agree that the first episode sets an incredible precedent for the upcoming series.

The New Anime is More Manga Accurate than the Previous Movie

Franchise fans more familiar with the original 1995 film might be surprised by the more light-hearted nature of the new anime. However, that doesn’t mean the new series is a downgrade by any means. The somewhat jovial nature of the series makes the more intense moments all the more impactful and also provides an insightful window into the characters’ unique personalities. Since the original film was less than 90-minutes, many key character details were more heavy-handedly in their introduction. In stark contrast, the new anime can slowly introduce the audience to Kusanagi and the rest of the crew as they actually perform their duties as public security officers.

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People more familiar with the original film might also be slightly surprised by the latest anime’s art style. The 1995 film was gritty and grounded, but, more than anything visually, stunning. The premiere has plenty of shots that hold a candle to 1995’s “Ghost in the Shell,” but it equally proves that its dialogue is just as important. That doesn’t mean the anime isn’t beautiful, by any means. Science SARU clearly brought their all with their latest title, from the action sequences to the character designs. Moreover, the simpler art style and dialogue-heavy focus were done to ensure the series remained accurate to the manga.

The franchise has another anime, but it is largely considered its own continuity. “Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex” features all the cast and characters fans know, but in a completely unique storyline. Even though the new series has maintained its dedication to comic accuracy, it has clearly borrowed several aspects from the 2002 anime as well. Especially when compared to the 1995 adaptation.

Nevertheless, despite its many differences from other aspects of the franchise, the new premiere was an excellent watch. It has everything the manga is known for: intelligent story building, unorthodox humor, and an incredibly realistic depiction of future technology. Everything from Kusunagi’s stunning entrance to the outstanding action sequences was expertly done. If the rest of the anime can follow this momentum, the series could easily become Anime of the Year.

The 2026 Anime and Original Film are Two Sides of the Same Incredible Coin

The newer anime and the original film might have some differences, but that is what makes the franchise so unique. Both properties are incredibly well done, but they will likely serve vastly different purposes. That being said, both are nothing but elevated by the other’s existence. There are other entries in the franchise, but if the 2026 series’ premiere is any indication, they will remain the most iconic.

So far, perceptions of the 2026 anime’s first episode have been incredibly positive. The series has done everything the teasers and trailers had promised. It currently sits at a 7.9 rating on IMDb, but most of the public negative reviews are solely based on the manga-accurate art style. Despite what the trailers promised, many fans still expected “Ghost in the Shell” 1995, the anime.

Overall, 2026’s “Ghost in the Shell” Episode 1 is a massive step in the right direction for the new series. Obviously, there is still a lot to be explored, but if the series can keep this momentum, it cannot fail. Fans have been waiting for a manga-accurate adaptation for years, and now that they’ve got it, they cannot stop singing its praises.