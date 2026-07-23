Andy Cohen Shares Emotional Reunion With an Old Friend Who ‘Changed My Life’

Andy Cohen reunited with his former rescue dog, Wacha, on July 22 and shared the emotional visit on Instagram. As they walked together, the Bravo host reflected on the lasting impact Wacha had on his life, years after making the difficult decision to rehome his beloved dog.

The reunion comes just days after the Bravo boss publicly confirmed his relationship with boyfriend Kevin Sobieski, marking another significant moment in his personal life.

Andy Cohen Says Wacha ‘Changed My Life’ During Emotional Reunion

Walking alongside Wacha in the Instagram video, Cohen became emotional as he reflected on what the dog has meant to him.

“I am happy to report that I am with an old, old friend,” Cohen said.

He then addressed Wacha directly.

“You changed my life, my sweet Wacha,” he said. “You changed my life, you opened me up to everything, everything, and I’m so lucky, and I’m so much better for it.”

Cohen ended the video on a positive note.

“It’s a nice visit we’re having,” he said.

In the caption, Cohen reassured followers that Wacha continues to thrive in his new home.

“Visit with my old pal 🐶,” he wrote. “Wacha is doing GREAT! He lives happily with his longtime caretaker, and I’m so lucky I get to visit with him! He changed my life.”

Cohen Rehomed Wacha in 2020 After Seeking Professional Advice

Cohen first announced that Wacha had been rehomed in May 2020 after consulting professionals about the dog’s occasional aggressive behavior around his young son, Benjamin.

In an Instagram statement at the time, Cohen explained the difficult decision.

“I’ve put off sharing this news as long as I could. As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy,” he wrote.

He continued, “When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted.”

After what he described as “an incident a few months ago,” Cohen said professionals advised that Wacha would be better off living elsewhere.

“Numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him,” he wrote. “Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha.”

Cohen revealed that Wacha moved into a permanent home with the family that had cared for him whenever he traveled.

“He is thriving,” Cohen wrote. “We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone.”

He also reflected on what Wacha meant to him.

“When I think of him — let’s be honest, when don’t I think of him — it’s with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did, and that he’s happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha.”

Cohen later revealed he first discovered Wacha while browsing Petfinder.com after finishing work one night.

“The first picture I saw of him is just ingrained in my memory,” he told People. “He had these soulful eyes that just spoke to me.”