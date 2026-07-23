How Much Did Luke Gulbranson’s Former ‘Summer House’ Costars Donate to His Congressional Campaign?

Luke Gulbranson has spent years building friendships on Bravo. Now, several of his former castmates are putting their money behind his newest venture.

The former “Summer House star,” who announced his campaign for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District earlier this year, has received campaign donations from multiple Bravo personalities, according to Federal Election Commission records. While Gulbranson is taking on Republican incumbent Pete Stauber in one of the country’s most closely watched House races, some familiar names from the Bravo universe have stepped up to support his congressional bid.

Here’s a breakdown of who donated and how much.

Lindsay Hubbard Was Luke Gulbranson’s Biggest Bravo Supporter

Among Luke’s former Bravo castmates, Lindsay Hubbard made the largest contribution.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, the longtime “Summer House” star donated $3,500 to Luke’s campaign.

The sizable contribution isn’t entirely surprising. Hubbard and Gulbranson have remained extremely close friends for years, and Luke has often referred to himself as “Uncle Luke” to Lindsay’s young daughter, Gemma.

Her donation was more than double that of any other Bravo personality who contributed.

Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke and Other Bravo Stars Also Donated

Several additional Bravo stars also contributed to Gulbranson’s campaign, though in smaller amounts.

According to the filings:

Lindsay Hubbard: $3,500

Carl Radke: $1,500

Kyle Cooke: $500

Imrul Hassan: $250

Scheana Shay: $250

The list includes both current and former “Summer House” cast members, as well as “Vanderpump Rules” alum Scheana Shay.

Together, the five Bravo personalities contributed $6,000 to Gulbranson’s congressional campaign.

Gulbranson and “Real Housewife of Potomac” star Ashley Darby briefly dated from October 2022 to January 2023 after connecting at 2022’s BravoCon. Darby’s name, however, has yet to show up on the donation list.

Luke Gulbranson Is Running for Congress in Minnesota

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Gulbranson announced his campaign in April, saying he plans to run as a Democrat in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

The district covers much of northeastern Minnesota, where Gulbranson grew up. His campaign has focused on protecting Medicare and Social Security, expanding access to affordable healthcare and supporting union jobs.

Speaking with Newsweek earlier this year, Gulbranson explained that his upbringing inspired his decision to run for office.

“I genuinely want to help people because I know that struggle,” he said. “When you don’t have much growing up, you don’t need much as an adult either. You just need the basics, your health, the things that really matter.”

Although Gulbranson is best known to Bravo fans from “Summer House,” he also appeared on the “Winter House” spinoff show and has made several appearances on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” over the years.

Gulbranson appeared on three seasons of “Summer House” in a full-time role. He joined the show starting in Season 4 and left following Season 6. Despite not returning to the Hamptons for the last several years, it is apparent that Gulbranson has maintained close friendships with plenty of the show’s staples.

Whether the Bravo support translates into votes remains to be seen, but one thing is already clear: several of Gulbranson’s former housemates are willing to back his campaign with more than just encouraging words.