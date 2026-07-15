1980s Style Icon Has Fans Emotional With Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Tribute

Kelly Klein is reflecting on one of fashion’s most enduring figures. The photographer and former wife of Calvin Klein shared an emotional tribute to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on social media, offering a heartfelt message that resonated with followers.

More than 25 years after Bessette-Kennedy’s death, Klein is keeping her memory alive. The photographer and fashion-world fixture shared a touching social media post that left fans reminiscing about the late style icon.

Kelly Klein Talked Directly to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in a Touching Instagram Post

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kelly Klein, the former wife of designer Calvin Klein, celebrated Carolyn Besaette-Kennedy’s life. It has been 27 years since Bessette-Kennedy passed, along with her husband, John F. Kennedy Jr., and her sister, Lauren Bessette, in a plane crash.

Klein shared two images of the fashion stylist from her personal collection. She wrote, “I didn’t know today would have been the last day I saw you! If you only knew what was going on down here!”

The style icon continued, “You have influenced so many of our young generation in only the most positive ways! Simple, elegant, minimal style! Just you and your natural being. Rest in peace Carolyn! You are greatly missed! The first photo is a trip to Paris, and the second was a fitting we were doing for CK!”

Fans shared their thoughts about the anniversary and Klein’s happy memories of her friend and former co-worker. The heartfelt reactions highlighted how Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s timeless style and quiet elegance continue to capture the attention of admirers today.

“I can’t believe how fast 27 years can go by. I remember a trip to NYC in the ’90s, hoping I’d walk by Carolyn, or John, or even you Kelly Klein. How I often wish I could go back to the 90’s. Great fashion. Great music. Life seemed easier in ways (if only I knew it then),” declared one Instagram user.

A second follower wrote, “You both brought so much style and inspiration to the CK offices. I learned what Prada was when you both had shoes and bags before anyone! Such casual authentic beauty.”

“I have been thinking about this for a while. I didn’t know her at all but we are the same age and I feel like she could have been a fun person to have in my circle. May you cherish her memory and RIP CBK,” mused a third fan.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. Passed Away 27 Years Ago

Getty Joyce Naltchayan/AFP via Getty Images

History reported that Caroline Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, Jr. passed away after their plane crashed on July 16, 1999.

Kennedy had planned to first drop off his sister-in-law in Martha’s Vineyard before flying with his wife to Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, where they were expected to attend his cousin Rory Kennedy’s wedding the following day. However, the trip took a tragic turn when the plane crashed before they reached their destination.

History quoted author Christopher Andersen, who stated, “It seemed incomprehensibly cruel that John would actually live eight years less than his father…who was cut down at the age of 46. People were also blown away by the Bessettes’ loss of not one but two children—and trying to comprehend how a family comes to terms with such a devastating loss.”

Kelly Klein’s heartfelt reflection serves as another reminder of the lasting impact Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy had on the people around her. More than just a fashion figure, she is remembered by friends and admirers for the grace, warmth, and authenticity that made her unforgettable.