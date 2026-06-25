Danica McKellar Wows in Princess-Worthy Gown on Red Carpet, Shares Event Photo With Son Draco

Danica McKellar had fans doing a double take this week after stepping out for the premiere of the film “Young Washington,” while also sharing a rare family moment featuring her son, Draco.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, to give fans a glimpse into the evening, which blended a red carpet appearance, a historical story, and a family outing all in one.

Attending a Premiere With Her Son, Draco

She began her post saying:

“What a night! 🎬 Had a blast at the red carpet premiere of Young Washington premiere, the historical biopic showing George Washington’s early years as ambitious soldier and his struggles to rise above his lot in life. It’s a story we don’t usually hear, and it puts this 4th of July into perspective when you see how hard he fought for justice in a rigged system of British control. His unmatched loyalty and honor are an inspiration to us all. 🇺🇸”

McKellar also shared a more personal side of the night, highlighting why it mattered beyond the event itself.

“Was especially fun to have my family with me including my son Draco. As I homeschool him, I’m always looking for fun ways to teach him history. 😁”

Fans also caught a rare glimpse of Draco in the carousel. Peep the two smiling together in slide five.

Danica McKellar’s Red Carpet Look That Fit the Era

Getty Danica McKellar shows off dress at the World Premiere of “Young Washington” in 2026

Let’s be real, the film may have centered on history, but McKellar’s outfit felt like it stepped straight out of it. She wore a white textured, woven gown with a structured bodice and flowing skirt; a look that matched the film’s 1700s-inspired theme perfectly.

The actress also revealed the dress carried its own history.

“I’ve had that dress for almost thirty years – since my sister’s 21st birthday party! I almost never have the opportunity to wear it, but the invitation suggested clothing that looked like it was from the 1700’s, so I jumped at the chance. 😁”

Honestly, it seems like the combination of film, fashion, and family hit the right note with fans.

One follower wrote, “As always, you look amazing on the red carpet. That dress still holds up as well. ❤️”

Another added, “Spectacular dress for this event!!! I’ve been hearing such wonderful things about this movie… looking forward to seeing it this Summer! ✨🇺🇸”

One fan said, “You look like you stepped straight out of a historical painting — absolutely stunnin.”

Another kept it simple with, “Great movie. Even better dress 🔥”

The family photos also drew attention, with one commenter calling them “The MOST beautiful family. 😍😍😍😍”

One Hallmark viewer even noted how the look fit another familiar setting, writing, “That dress is suitable for a When Hope Calls: Brookfield appearance. You look great in it.”

McKellar responded, “Ooh, thank you! 😍”

Friends & Fellow Creatives Weigh In

The compliments didn’t stop with fans.

Actress Catherine Sutherland, known to many as the Pink Ranger from “Power Rangers,” commented, “Pretty as a picture 💕”

McKellar replied simply, “Thank you!”

Writer and producer Riley Weston also jumped into the conversation, clearly taken with the look.

“FRIEND!!!! Omgosh THAT DRESS!!!! You look stunning!!!” Weston wrote.

McKellar responded, “Thank you, love!”

Weston then added, “I feel like we need to write and be in a period piece about two strong females in the 1700s?!? Or 1800s?! Either works. 😂😂”

The pair previously co-wrote the 2025 holiday film “Have We Met This Christmas,” which also starred McKellar and featured Weston in a cameo.

Yep, it seems like fans wouldn’t mind seeing them team up again for something like that.

A Familiar Face in Holiday Favorites

Great American Family

McKellar continues to be a steady presence in feel-good holiday storytelling appearing in multiple projects over the years.

Her Hallmark titles include movies like “Crown for Christmas” (2015), “Christmas at Dollywood” (2019), “Christmas She Wrote” (2020), and the “MatchMaker Mysteries” series.

In 2021, she signed an exclusive deal with Great American Family and has since appeared in films like “The Winter Palace” (2022), “Swing Into Romance” (2023), “A Cinderella Christmas Ball” (2024), and the previously mentioned “Have We Met This Christmas” (2025).

Honestly, it seems like she keeps finding ways to blend storytelling, family moments, and the occasional standout red carpet look in a way fans really connect with.