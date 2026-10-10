Benjamin Hollingsworth’s Ready for ‘Intimate’ New Fan Event & Says This One’s Extra Special (Exclusive)

Whether you’re dying to see “The Way Home” couple Kat and Elliot reunite or want to go back in time with Bethany Joy Lenz, a new event for fans of cozy romance movies and series may be calling your name. The very first Meet Cute Con will be held on November 6 and 7, 2026, with chances to meet and hear from multiple Hallmark Channel stars, the cast of Netflix’s “Virgin River,” and more.

Benjamin Hollingsworth, who’s both a Hallmark actor and a “Virgin River” star, said in a statement to EntertainmentNow that he happily agreed to take part in Meet Cute Con because he loves the “intimate, boutique experience the organizers are putting together.”

Benjamin Hollingsworth Can’t Wait to See One of His Co-Stars Sing at Meet Cute Con

Held at Nashville’s Loveless Barn, Meet Cute Con is billed as an “immersive escape where every face feels familiar, conversations linger a little longer, and fans become friends,” per organizers.

“They told me they’re not just creating an event, they’re building a community,” Hollingsworth said. “I love that idea, and me as a participant, that spirit feels warm and genuine and aligned with the vibe of ‘Virgin River.'”

The “Christmas with the Singhs” star is looking forward to sharing meaningful connections with fans, noting, “As an actor, you spend so much time filming without getting to see the people watching your work. Hearing what a character or a story has meant to someone is one of the most rewarding parts of meeting fans.”

The event will bring Hollingsworth back to Nashville, where he filmed the 2025 independent rom-com “The Christmas Ring” with Jana Kramer, who lives locally. He’s excited to see Kramer perform some of her original music live.

“Even though we shot a whole movie together, I’ve never actually heard her sing,” Hollingsworth said. “I’ll be front row for that.”

Evan Williams, who played Elliot on “The Way Home” until the series finale earlier this year, is also slated to perform his original music at the event. And we’re sure his onscreen love, Chyler Leigh, will be front row fangirling for him!

Everything We Know About Meet Cute Con

EntertainmentNow Details on the first Meet Cute Con in Nashville, via Meet Cute Entertainment.

Meet Cute Con will also feature Hollingsworth’s “Virgin River” co-stars Kandyse McClure, Colin Lawrence, Zibby Lawrence, Alexandra Breckenridge, and Martin Henderson.

Hallmark’s “Hope Valley: 1874” star Bethany Joy Lenz will also be on hand to meet fans and autograph copies of her first novel, “The Betrayal of Cora Wexford,” out on October 20.

On November 6, a welcome party will be held at Virgin Hotels Nashville for VIP Super Elite Ticket Holders. On the 7th, the general public can attend Meet Cute from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., meeting their favorite celebrities and collecting autographs, posing for professional photos with them, listening to live music, and “intimate celebrity Q&A and moderated panels.”

Depending on the level of access to the stars and special events you’re hoping for, prices for tickets to Meet Cute Con start at $99, with the $749 VIP Super Elite Tickets nearly sold out, per organizers.