Lana Del Rey Surprises Fans With Announcement of Second Album Alongside ”Stove”

Lana Del Rey is giving fans more than they expected with two new albums.

The singer-songwriter known for her dream-pop, melancholic musical style, revealed Wednesday that her long-awaited album, “Stove,” will arrive alongside a second, previously unannounced companion album that she described as a deeply personal reflection on the past four years. In a lengthy Instagram post, Del Rey shared that while “Stove” remained true to its original vision, another project slowly emerged as she navigated setbacks, uncertainty and personal growth.

“So much has happened over the last four years, so much time waiting for things to come together and so much time wondering if it was ok that things were falling apart,” she wrote.

A Second Album Born From Change

The “Lust For Life” singer explained that the companion album grew naturally while she worked on “Stove.” She compared the process to planting a tree that unexpectedly produced something entirely different.

“In between the songs came new thoughts about old friends and new dreams,” she wrote. “From the doubt of whether the tree I had been planting would grow came new sprouts and so grew a new rose bush underneath the willow.” She described the second project as “a large companion album” created with the help of numerous collaborators who helped her organize her thoughts during a period of significant change.

While Del Rey called “Stove,” “a classic album,” she said the companion record became “a commentary of sorts on everything that has been going on, and the patience that was required and the trust I had to have that not all the things that weren’t working was just because of me.”

The Grammy-nominated artist said she needs about one more month to finish the companion album before sending both records to vinyl. She also thanked everyone who contributed to the project, writing that “it took what it took to finish it. “Del Rey called the pair “two of my most beautiful pieces of work,” saying they were rooted in growth and joy but shaped equally by doubt, hope and the challenge of beginning again.

“When life decides to send you down another river, it’s really not your choice and it’s truly an adventure of its own,” she wrote. “I wrote about it. Now it’s time to trust the process and go downstream.”

She ended the message with a playful note to fans who have continued waiting through the album’s lengthy rollout. “I’m so grateful to everyone who’s still on board with me,” she wrote. “And of course, I wish the best to everyone who stayed on land. Of course I understand. Just kidding. I thought we were in the boat together.”

Getty Lana Del Rey attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week

A Long Road to ”Stove”

The announcement marks the latest chapter in one of Del Rey’s longest album rollouts.

The follow-up to 2023’s “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” first surfaced in 2024 and has undergone several changes since then. The project was initially announced as “Lasso” before becoming “The Right Person Will Stay.” It now carries the title “Stove,” though Del Rey has previously changed the name more than once.

Throughout the extended wait, Del Rey has kept fans hooked by releasing several songs, including “Henry, Come On,” “Bluebird” and “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter.” She also previewed additional material during her Stagecoach Festival performance in 2025 and recently wrote the theme song for the James Bond video game “First Light.”

Getty Lana Del Rey performs at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Her latest Instagram post also included what appeared to be artwork for both albums. One image featured a floral portrait of Del Rey with the title “Stove,” while another showed a boat labeled “Spyda,” prompting fans to speculate that it could be the companion album’s title. Del Rey did not confirm the second album’s name or announce release dates for either project.

As with many of Del Rey’s announcements, the post offered few concrete details but plenty of symbolism. For fans who have patiently followed the winding journey of “Stove,” however, the biggest surprise may be that one long-awaited album has quietly become two.