A Netflix Hit Came Out of Nowhere to Become One of 2026’s Most-Watched Shows Worldwide

A new Netflix series has become an out-of-the-box hit for the streamer, catapulting into its list of the most-watched shows.

Interestingly, it’s a show that’s received little promotion in North America — and isn’t even in English.

‘The Polygamist’ Is a Global Sensation

According to Netflix viewership numbers, South Africa series “The Polygamist” has become a breakout hit on a worldwide scale.

In fact, nearly 160 million hours of the series have been viewed worldwide within the first month of its release.

Since its debut, the series — which features dialogue in the Zulu language — has logged more than 16.5 million individual views, making it the 58th most-watched series of this year.

Described as a “supernovela,” the 22-episode series hit the No. 2 spot on Netflix’s global rankings soon after its debut in June, making it to No. 1 in 16 different countries.

By its second week of release, “The Polygamist” landed in Netflix’s top 10 in 63 countries — including the U.S.

A Tycoon’s Secret

Produced in South Africa, “The Polygamist” is based on the book of the same name written by author Sue Nyathi.

“Jonasi Gomora (Sdumo Mtshali) is dead. On the outside, the South African business tycoon’s funeral seems like a full house of devoted mourners, including his wife of more than 20 years, social media influencer Joyce (Gugu Gumede), and their adult children Mpume (Noluthando Shabalala) and Menzi (Wonder Ndlovu),” notes the series’ synopsis.

“But what the bereaved audience doesn’t know is that, despite Joyce’s picture-perfect presentation as a grieving widow, she hates her dead husband with a fervor.It’s easy to see why, since Joyce isn’t the only woman who has lost Jonasi — there are also three notable ladies in attendance wearing their mourning blacks,” adds the synopsis for a soapy series described as “the story of how one man’s greed and lust led to his downfall — all thanks to a cunning wife who will stop at nothing to save her family’s reputation.”

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Celebrity Fans

Among the show’s many converts is actress-turned-talk show host Sherri Shepherd.

“I’m about to go back and finish watching ‘The Polygamist’ because I’m hooked now,” she said in a video she shared via Instagram.

“Crazy rich Africans, I thought ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ was something, but crazy rich Africans is a whole other level. Good grief! What?!” Shepard continued, referring to the Singapore-set 2018 rom-com.

An International Sensation

Sue Nyathi, author of the book upon which “The Polygamist” is based, concedes it’s that level of wealth-fueled craziness that has made the series such an addictive watch.

“It also showcases a different kind of African lifestyle that viewers are not familiar with, you know, the rich African … because oftentimes in media, we have one lens in which Africans are viewed,” she explained in a recent interview with NPR.

“It’s always the poor struggling Africans,” she continued. “And this is not to dismiss the poverty in Africa. No, but it’s also saying that there is also a society of Africans that are very, you know, affluent, well off.”

A Universal Story

As Nyathi explained, there’s something very relatable within the series that transcends cultural differences. “It’s a series that holds up a mirror to society and people see themselves in one form or the other. And so because it resonates deeply, that’s what makes it popular,” she said.

“I mean, as much as Jonas is a polygamist, he’s also a cheating husband. Infidelity, things of infidelity permeate the story. And I think that’s a problem that is universal, you know,” she added. “You have a married couple, then you have the mistress or the paramour, the side chick, whatever you want to call it. And that story is familiar for a lot of people.”