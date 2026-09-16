Kim Kardashian’s €1 Paris Robbery Award Isn’t What It Seems

A Paris court has finally awarded damages to Kim Kardashian nearly a decade after her 2016 hotel robbery, but the surprisingly small amount has attracted plenty of attention.

Kardashian was awarded €1, or about $1.15, in damages. However, the amount wasn’t an insult or an unexpectedly small award from the court. It was exactly what Kardashian had requested.

The €1 Figure Was Kardashian’s Request

TOPSHOT – US celebrity Kim Kardashian leaves the Assize Court after testifying in a trial over the 2016 robbery that saw her relieved of millions of dollars’ worth of jewellery at gunpoint in Paris, on May 13, 2025. The trial of this sensational nine million euro jewellery robbery opened in Paris on April 28, 2025. (Photo by LEO VIGNAL / AFP via Getty Images)

A lawyer involved in the case told The Associated Press that the court awarded Kardashian the €1 in compensation she had requested as part of the civil damages proceedings.

The ruling comes nearly a decade after Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint at the Hôtel de Pourtalès in Paris during Fashion Week in October 2016. More than $6 million worth of jewelry was stolen, including a diamond ring worth about $4 million.

Kardashian’s stylist and longtime friend, Simone Harouche, was also at the hotel during the robbery. She similarly requested and was awarded a symbolic €1.

Their decision to request such a nominal amount rather than pursue substantial financial compensation reflects what the two women said the latest decision represented to them.

What Kardashian and Harouche Say It’s All About

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 03: A french police car is seen outside Kim Kardashian’s Luxury Apartment after being robbed at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 3, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

In a joint statement following the ruling, Kardashian and Harouche said the experience was “deeply traumatic” and acknowledged its lasting impact on them. “Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition,” they said.

The pair also expressed gratitude to the court and those who supported them throughout the process, adding that they hope “to now move forward and continue to heal.”

The sentiment echoes comments Kardashian made after a Paris court convicted eight people in connection with the robbery in 2025. At the time, she described the crime as “the most terrifying experience of my life” and expressed gratitude to French authorities for pursuing justice.

Kardashian also said she believes in “the power of growth and accountability” and hoped for healing.

What the Court Ruled

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 13: A general view of the Palais de Justice of Paris, where Kim Kardashian is about to testify as a witness in her burglary case, on May 13, 2025 in Paris, France. Ten people are on trial, accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery from Kim Kardashian, who was held at gunpoint in her apartment during Paris fashion week in 2016. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

Kardashian’s Paris robbery occurred in October 2016 and resulted in the theft of millions of dollars worth of jewelry from the reality star. The criminal trial concluded in 2025, with eight defendants convicted and two acquitted. With time already served in pretrial detention, none of those convicted returned to prison, and none appealed the verdict.

The latest ruling addressed civil damages. In addition to the symbolic €1 awards requested by Kardashian and Harouche, a former receptionist at the Hôtel de Pourtalès was awarded €109,516, or about $126,472.

The receptionist, who said he was traumatized by the robbery, had sought €550,000 in damages and interest. The hotel itself was awarded €50,000, or about $57,741.

A Long-Awaited Ending

TOPSHOT – US celebrity Kim Kardashian (C) waves as she arrives at the Assize Court for the trial during which she will testify over the 2016 robbery that saw her relieved of millions of dollars’ worth of jewellery at gunpoint in Paris, on May 13, 2025. The trial of this sensational nine million euro jewellery robbery opened in Paris on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images)

The language Kardashian and Harouche used following the latest ruling reflects their desire to close the chapter on an experience that has followed them for nearly a decade.

Kardashian has previously spoken about processing the experience and moving toward forgiveness. During the 2025 criminal trial, she said she forgave one of the men involved after receiving a letter of apology from him.

Her legal team also said after the convictions that Kardashian was looking forward to “putting this tragic episode behind her” while continuing her work advocating for improvements to the criminal justice system.

With the criminal trial concluded and the court now ruling on civil damages, Kardashian’s decision to request just €1 takes on added significance. By her and Harouche’s own account, the latest decision was never about securing a substantial payday, but about “accountability and recognition” as they continue to heal and move forward.