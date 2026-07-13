Love Island USA Season 8 Episode 35 Recap For Sunday July 12, 2026: Bryce & Trinity Win Love Island USA!

Welcome to Day 30 of Love Island USA, everyone! We have officially arrived at the grand finale of Season 8. Tonight, our final four couples take in their last moments in paradise before America crowns the 2026 champions to take home the life-altering $100,000 grand prize.

We finish our summer journey with our final four couples:

Melanie and Sincere

Aniya and Carl

Trinity and Bryce

Kayda and Zach

Tonight’s 110-minute episode delivers epic final dates, deep emotional breakthroughs, and our very last look at the Fiji Villa until next summer.

Reflections in the Fiji Sun

The finale picks right back up from the high-stakes excitement of Day 29’s elimination. Lounging on the pink couches, Trinity and Bryce reflect on their six-week evolution.

“I just look at all the things that we’ve been through like from the beginning. To Paradise Cove to Casa. First Challenge. All the things I feel like it needed to happen. Because who would’ve thought if one of those things didn’t happen, if we would have been here,” Trinity says.

Nearby, Zach and Kayda admit they both completely expected a dumping the night before and had already accepted their fate.

“When I first saw you, when I looked over and saw you there. And here I am in the Love Island finale with you,” Zach says.

Melanie shares her relief with Sincere, expressing absolute happiness that America looked past their volatile moments to vote them into the final. Meanwhile, Aniya confesses her underlying fear of the unknown to Carl. Carl immediately offers total reassurance.

“I think we have something really good and I think America sees that,” Carl says.

With that, the final four islanders of Love Island USA 2026 close out their very last standard night in the bedroom.

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 835 — Pictured: (l-r) Aniya Harvey, Carl Schmidt — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

The morning begins instantly with a final, momentous text chime:

“Islanders, today each couple will leave the Villa and head off on an epic date to remember!”

Melanie and Sincere are the first to depart. Narrator Iain Sterling perfectly summarizes their turbulent summer,

“Melanie and Sincere met six weeks ago. They’ve made each other cry, split up countless times, explored other people, been warned off each other by their own families and yet this is somehow their first date.”

The pair arrives at a beautiful overwater beach hut equipped with a massage table. Sincere treats Melanie to a back massage as they dive deep into their post-Villa realities. Melanie opens up about her father, Sincere discusses his mother, and they laugh over pizza preferences while baking a pie completely from scratch. Melanie also shares nostalgic memories of her upbringing in the Dominican Republic.

Sincere raises a glass to their very first date, prompting Melanie to label it the absolute best day of her entire Fiji experience.

“This whole experience has been life changing. The first day, when we were sitting at the table…” Sincere reflects, charting their timeline and noting the wild coincidence of recognizing each other from Philadelphia. “You’ve constantly been so resilient through everything that’s happened… you got up and tried even harder. So I’m just appreciative of you from the bottom of my heart,” Sincere declares.

Melanie quickly checks his sentiment with a smile: “I’m not too resilient.”

She firmly reminds him of her absolute promise to leave if he slips up in the real world.

“I felt like when I came at you on movie night, I felt so much sadder ‘cause I felt like I wasn’t having happy moments in the Villa,” Melanie admits.

“And now I feel like these last couple days are the best I had with you.” “You’re the best thing in the world,” Sincere responds.

Back at the Villa, Bryce and Zach lounge on the bean bags to analyze their own brotherhood. Bryce labels Zach the single best element of his entire Villa experience.

“It’s very emotional because everyday we’ve woke up and had our funny, weird jokes… it sounds corny at the end of the day… it’s platonic love,” Zach shares in his confessional.

Over on the terrace, Kayda and Trinity smile as they watch the two boys share a tight hug, noting how deeply they will miss each other.

“Who would’ve thought we all would be best friends?” Kayda says in her confessional.

Trinity points out that Zach and Kayda felt like love at first sight, and Kayda reveals her mother explicitly confirmed that exact connection during Family Day.

Kayda receives the next text, signaling her and Zach’s private date. As they depart, Melanie and Sincere return to the garden to debrief.

“Literally in my life, I never had an entire date that perfect. That was my best first date,” Melanie gushes in her confessional.

The couple details the date to Aniya, Carl, Trinity, and Bryce, who praise their visibly radiant energy.

“Hands down, one of the best days of my life. It not only brought us closer together but it also rose the bar for when we get into the outside world again,” Sincere says in his confessional.

Melanie separates with the girls to detail Sincere’s romantic affirmations, admitting she is profoundly grateful for the sisterhood because she no longer feels lonely. Simultaneously, Sincere praises Melanie’s immense patience to Carl and Bryce.

Zach and Kayda’s final date takes place high in the mountains of Fiji, featuring an elegant dinner table completely covered in vibrant flowers. They toast to their growth.

“I don’t think anything’s ever changed in terms of how we’ve ever been with each other,” Zach notes. “When we met, we were literally laughing, close, kissing instantly. It was never hard.”

They map out their geographic hurdles, discussing Kayda’s life in New Hampshire. Zach states he cannot wait to fly her to Birmingham, England, to experience his mother’s home cooking.

“One day I do see it, finishing with those three words. There’ll be no jokes. It’ll be real,” Zach hints, admitting the declaration is right on the tip of his tongue.

He notes that he values experiencing the real world entirely on their own terms before officially locking down the boyfriend and girlfriend titles.

Next, Aniya receives her text for her final date with Carl. Upon Kayda and Zach’s return to the Villa, Zach reasserts his devotion to the wider group regarding their cross-country barrier.

“It doesn’t really matter where we’re going to be. At the end of the day I’ll follow you,” Zach states.

Kayda slips away to inform the girls about the near-confession: “Just the ‘I love you’ bit was honestly what I needed to hear,” she gushes in her confessional.

Carl and Aniya arrive at a breathtaking garden covered in fairy lights, beautifully styled to mirror the wedding scene from The Princess and the Frog. The producers present them with a customized fairytale storybook detailing their six-week evolution.

“…As the day came to an end, it was time to commence. Princess Aniya pounced straight on her Prince for their very first kiss,” they read aloud.

They laugh and reflect on their pivotal turning points, specifically referencing the dramatic recoupling where Aniya selected KC, briefly dumping Carl from the island.

“I was honestly glad that you were in a spot to keep exploring and keep being vulnerable even after you kind of got your heart broken a little bit,” Carl says.

They turn to the final page: “After twists, turns, and second chances too, Princess Aniya found her Prince Charming and her fairytale came true. Now their greatest adventure is about to start. Let’s see what the future holds for their hearts.”

Aniya breaks down into tears of pure happiness.

“I say it all the time. I’m so grateful you gave me a second chance when you came back in,” Aniya tells him.

“It was always going to be you. Over and over… I was like, it’s Aniya,” Carl replies.

Aniya praises his ability to make her feel beautiful and secure. Carl promises to actively choose her every single day.

Finally, Trinity and Bryce head out for their final date as Aniya and Carl make their triumphant return.

“Carl is the man that I need. I feel like he made this experience so whole for me. And I just want to give him the world, because he’s made me feel like the spotlight in every room,” Aniya states in her confessional before showing off their storybook to the group.

Melanie pulls Aniya aside, celebrating that this is the absolute happiest she has ever seen her.

Bryce and Trinity enjoy their final date inside a private, romantic garden. They toast to their impeccable stability.

“You were very patient with me. And I like that because you never once invalidated my feelings. Honestly, I feel like you’ve done everything right,” Trinity tells him.

Trinity emphasizes that Family Day erased her lingering doubts. They discuss how watching their respective mothers navigate life humbled them, enabling them to bond on a much deeper frequency.

“I just want you to know, you can stay as long as you want,” Bryce smiles, referencing her upcoming visits to Los Angeles.

Trinity admits she never expected to exit the Villa with an official boyfriend, and Bryce confirms there is absolutely no one else he would rather share this milestone with.

The pair returns to the Villa to celebrate with the final three couples.

“I had an amazing date. It was genuinely the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life. And to just experience that with him is such a blessing,” Trinity glows in her confessional. “I literally have a boyfriend who loves me and I love him. Finally!”

They officially reveal to the rest of the islanders that they exchanged the ultimate “I love you” declarations during the date.

Red Carpets, Final Pampering, and A-List Cameos

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 835 — Pictured: (l-r) Kayda Reese Bosse, Zacharias Georgiou, Trinity Celeste Tatum, Bryce Alakai Dettloff, Aniya Harvey, Carl Schmidt, Melanie Moreno, Sincere Nicholas Rhea — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

The following morning, the girls receive an unprecedented text message:

“Girls, it’s time for some pampering ahead of tonight’s finale. Please get ready to leave the Villa.”

For the first time in Love Island USA history, the girls exit the premises to visit a luxury salon for full manicures and pedicures. While getting their toes done, Trinity assures Kayda that she harbors zero anxiety regarding the outside world because she is officially dating her best friend. Kayda admits vulnerability is traditionally difficult for her, but credits Zach with making the process entirely effortless.

Back at the Villa, the boys evaluate their final standings, universally agreeing their connections are entirely ironclad. Bryce assures Sincere that his consistent commitment has laid the perfect foundation for a successful relationship with Melanie outside the Villa. The boys note that Melanie looks completely joyful.

“That’s the Melanie that I know and remember… I don’t ever wanna make her feel how I did before. I still feel sick about that,” Sincere admits.

At the salon, Aniya tells Melanie when she first met her she knew they’d be friends.

“I don’t think me and Sincere would’ve ever felt the way we did if we didn’t go explore,” Melanie reflects.

“What I really love about you guys is that you always come back together,” Aniya said. “At least he understands what he did was wrong and is continuing to try and fix what you guys have. I feel like that’s the best part about it all… Regardless, I’m team you everyday.”

The grand finale event officially kicks off back at the Villa. The entire courtyard is beautifully decorated with polaroid memories capturing each couple’s journey. The final four sit together on the couches as a projection screen displays a retrospective video package of the season.

The broadcast transitions into an emotional video compilation featuring family and friends who missed Family Day, including Zach’s parents, Kayda’s friends, Carl’s dad, Aniya’s dad, Bryce’s brother, Trinity’s sister, Sincere’s mother and little brother, and Melanie’s father.

The screen concludes with a star-studded sequence of celebrity cameos, featuring personal congratulatory messages from Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Alex Warren, Ciara, Jordin Sparks, Sombr, Kesha, Kehlani, and comedian Druski.

“Dude, I’m like dreaming right now!” Melanie screams as the screen fades to black.

“I think we all, after just seeing this whole journey from beginning to end, literal all won,” Trinity states to the group. “We’ve all found a good connection, created a friendship that’s turned into a family. To share this with you all it’s so special to me and I will literally never forget this experience.”

The Placements and the 2026 Winners

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 835 — Pictured: (l-r) Trinity Celeste Tatum, Bryce Alakai Dettloff, Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Host Ariana Madix takes the stage to officially crown the winners of Love Island USA Season 8 based on America’s final vote.

4th Place: Kayda and Zach “He was the first guy I kissed coming in here, and the last one I’m kissing leaving here,” Kayda smiles proudly.

“He was the first guy I kissed coming in here, and the last one I’m kissing leaving here,” Kayda smiles proudly. 3rd Place: Melanie and Sincere“We’ve come such a long way in our journey here… and I know it doesn’t stop here. I’m so excited to experience so many new experiences with Melanie,” Sincere states. “This is the prize. Being here and standing in front of my friend, and with Sincere. I already won,” Melanie adds.

With only two couples remaining and $100,000 hanging in the balance, Ariana Madix announces the runner-up positions.

2nd Place: Aniya and Carl

Which means the official Winners of Love Island USA 2026 are:

1st Place: Bryce and Trinity!

Bursting into tears of pure shock and gratitude, Trinity embraces Bryce as the confetti falls over the Fiji Villa.

“…I’m just really happy that I got to meet Bryce. He really makes me happy and he makes me feel seen and heard. I really would not have expected this,” Trinity cries.

Just as the season feels entirely wrapped, Ariana Madix delivers one final bombshell twist for the fans and islanders.

The islanders will officially reunite at the Love Island Season 8 Reunion on August 31!

Congratulations to Bryce and Trinity! Thank you for sharing this summer in paradise with us. Stream the entire season of Love Island USA exclusively on Peacock.

I had so much fun doing your recaps! Thank you for an amazing summer Love Island USA! See you next year in Fiji everyone!