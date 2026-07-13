Emmy-Winning NBC Host Reveals She’s Cancer-Free After Sharing Her Diagnosis on Air

“New York Live” and “Open House” host Sara Gore opened up to her viewers in April, revealing that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer. Now, months later, the NBC personality is giving an update, telling her fans that she’s currently cancer-free.

Gore took to Instagram on July 12. The 50-year-old Emmy winner said, “Hi, friends. Just a little update… I’m doing really well. Let’s get that out of the way.” Regarding her health, she stated, “Currently cancer-free. Hallelujah. 🙌 I’m still in the reconstruction phase and will be for months.”

Sara Gore Hopes to Return to ‘New York Live’ & ‘Open House’ Soon

Getty Sara Gore

The “New York Live” host continued, “It’s truly a journey. Healing has taken some time, but every week I’ve felt a little more like me again.”

After that, she thanked those who had supported her in various ways. Specifically, she showed appreciation for people who shared books, gave flowers, sent texts, offered prayers, etc. Gore added, “Every thoughtful gesture that came my way. I felt EVERY bit of it.”

Regarding when fans will next see her on the air, the beloved host stated, “I’ll be back on New York Live and Open House soon, and I honestly can’t wait. Until then, I’m soaking up these last few slow mornings appreciating all the moments that usually move by too fast to notice.”

She added, “It’s good to be here. I love you all.”

The official “New York Live” Instagram shared Gore’s vulnerable comments about having cancer on April 29. They captioned the post, “An announcement from Sara Gore. Our ‘New York Live’ family is sending her all of our love.”

In the video, she said, “I want to share something a little more personal, which is hard for me, because you know, this show has never been about me,” before noting that the series revolves around New York, calling it “the city that we love.”

Gore continued, “I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and I’m going to be stepping away for treatment and surgery. After that, the “Open House” admitted that the diagnosis scared her and that cancer ran in her family.

According to her, “If I didn’t say that I was a little bit scared, I’d be lying — and caught off guard, quite frankly, which makes no sense because I watched my mother and my sister go through this.” After that, she revealed that she’s always known she was “high risk” for the illness.

Gore added, “You’re just never ready, for some reason, even when you catch it early because you’re doing everything right. It is an emotional blow, and I wasn’t ready for that. That actually really surprised me. It really stung.”

Despite the emotions, Gore remained strong, saying, “But I also know that I am exactly where I need to be and I’m surrounded by incredible doctors and people who are taking such good care of me at home. I feel very supported and as hard as this is, I’m choosing to believe — at least for me, in this moment in time — that maybe there is a gift in this even if I don’t fully understand what it is yet. I’m working on that part.”