Spencer Pratt’s Father Rushes to Scene of Palisades Fire

William Pratt, the father of reality star and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, was confronted with another Pacific Palisades blaze on Friday, just over a year after he and Spencer lost their homes in the 2025 Palisades Fire.

TMZ reported that William was driving through the area when he saw that a fire had broken out on a two-story home that was under construction.

William dialed 911 and used a hose to help slow the blaze until the fire department arrived six minutes after he called. It took 20 minutes to fully extinguish the blaze.

Pratts Reflect on Last Year’s Fire

Getty Strong winds blow embers as the Palisades Fire burns homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

William’s heroic act comes after he and Spencer lost their homes in the 2025 Palisades Fire. Still recovering from those events, William noted that battling this blaze gave him “a little PTSD” when speaking with NBC Los Angeles, and that he “did my best to put it out,” adding “It just grew way too fast.”

Spencer previously reflected on the loss of his own home and his childhood home in an appearance on “The View,” noting, “One thing I keep going back to is when you lose everything and you truly have nothing, your parents lost everything, you have to focus on what’s important.”

He continued “My kids being healthy, you know, my kids are alive and my wife, that’s really my focus and what keeps me going,” he continued. “What this journey this year has been on is my neighbors because they don’t have the platform I had, so I really had to step up for all the senior citizens that come to me crying in the town that are, you know, 80 years old and have lost everything. I have these social media platforms that reach millions, and I need to be the person to tell their story.”

Spencer’s Career Shift Following Home Loss

Getty Spencer Pratt visits “Fox & Friends”

The 2025 wildfires devastated the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, displacing nearly 15,000 people.

In the months following, Spencer used the wildfire response as a cornerstone for his mayoral campaign, which he launched in January 2026. He focused on issues related to insurance reform and emergency response, and even shot campaign ad footage from his vacant lot following the devastation of his home. However, Spencer was eliminated from the race following a vote in June.

Spencer first rose to fame on MTV’s “The Hills,” which he starred with his now wife Heidi Montag. “The Hills” ran for four years from 2006 to 2010 and also featured Brody Jenner, Spencer’s longtime friend who endorsed his mayoral run, as well as “Laguna Beach” alums Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad.

Following her time on “The Hills,” Heidi launched a music career, which fans used to rally around the couple after the Palisades blaze, getting her song “Superficial” to the No. 1 streamed song on iTunes.