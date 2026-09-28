Morgan Stewart Reveals What It Would Take To Get Her To Join Real Housewives

Morgan Stewart has once again shut down recent speculation that she is joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, but hinted that she hasn’t totally rejected the idea of holding that diamond.

The former “#RichKids of Beverly Hills” star explained why she has no intention of joining the Bravo universe and what she would need to change before she reconsidered the offer.

Why Morgan Stewart Is Not Joining ‘The Real Housewives’

Getty Morgan Stewart attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2026 Runway Show at Terminal Warehouse on September 11, 2025 in New York City.

Morgan Stewart has confirmed she is 100% not joining The Real Housewives franchise. Earlier this summer, the internet was convinced the TV host and fashion entrpreneur would be joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I’m not doing it. No,” Stewart told Us Weekly at Variety‘s 2026 Power of Women event last week.

She explained that her family were too young to invite cameras into their life. Stewart and her husband Jordan McGraw (Son of Dr. Phil) have two children, 5-year-old Row and 4-year-old Grey.

“There was a conversation maybe when [my daughter] Row was 2 years old. I had one conversation with the producer, and they were too young, and that was it,” she said.

Back in the summer, Stewart was asked on social media if she was joining toe long-running Bravo franchise. “I don’t know what happened today but no I am not joining [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills],” she wrote on social media.

So Would Encourage Morgan Stewart To Join ‘RHOBH?’

Morgan Stewart is not totally against joining “RHOBH” in the future, although the show would have to make some changes before she would joining Kyle Richards and co.

“I would need to have some friends,” she explained, when asked what would convince her to join.

“I think we need to do a little revamp. Maybe not get rid of everybody, but just switch it up. I just don’t know where I would fit right now. I’m booked and busy,” she added.

Stewart found fame on “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills,” which premiered on E! in 2014 and followed a group of wealthy young people living in Los Angeles. She later became a television personality on E!, including as a host of “Nightly Pop.” She is currently the host of SiriusXM’s “The Morgan Stewart Show.”

“It’s been a journey,” Stewart told Us Weekly. “I was telling everybody I know people are coming up to me, and the first thing they mention is the podcast. I understand that that’s the latest project, but I obviously did so much on E!!