Denise Richards Shares Personal Patrick Muldoon Photos in Emotional Birthday Message ‘Our Last Hug’

Bravo and Real Housewives alum Denise Richards honored her late ex and good friend Patrick Muldoon on what would have been his 58th birthday. The two soap stars had been close since they dated back in the 90s, until his death on April 19 from a heart attack. Richards shared some private photos of her and Muldoon as she got brutally honest about life without him five months after his death.

Denise Richards’ Emotional Birthday Message to Patrick Muldoon

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In an Instagram post, Richards shared three photos of the “Days of Our Lives” hunk. One of the pictures was from their very last hug goodbye. Another picture showed Muldoon hugging a young fan at a meet-and-greet. The final image was a black-and-white throwback photo of Muldoon and Richards.

“This was our last hug saying goodbye….. if only I hugged you tighter and longer. We had just gotten off our flight from Scotland .. a whirlwind weekend with our starship troopers family. I loved how excited you were to land at LAX and have fancy PS pick us up & drive us across the tarmac,” she began her message.

Richards went on to gush over the man that Muldoon was, writing, “Always so humble..we hung out in the lounge waiting for luggage talking about what a fun weekend we all had, I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time… we talked about plans of getting together & gave each other a hug and that was the last time..”

“The Bold and the Beautiful” star acknowledged that September 27 was Muldoon’s heavenly birthday. Richards expressed how hard losing him has been.

“I know you know, how hard it is for all of us. It’s taken me all day to even post this..This is hard. I feel you and see all your signs. Well I’m sure not all because these big ones show up, I laugh out loud hearing you say “Schweetbabe how do you not see what I’ve been putting in front of you ?!? Now do you get it?” 😂🤦🏼‍♀️” Richards declared.

She revealed that a year ago, her youngest daughter, Eloise Richards, wouldn’t leave Muldoon’s side. Richards shared that her daughter loved to watch Muldoon interact with fans. The actress spilled that Eloise lit up when Richards reminded her about that day and told Eloise it was Muldoon’s birthday.

“Wow… never did I think that would be your last birthday here that I would see you. I love you so much schweetbabe … more than my best friend, my family. I’m so thankful I still have your family. And not a day goes by that I don’t think about you. I know you’re around I don’t quite know where, but you’re here. I am so beyond grateful that we had that weekend in Scotland with everyone and the time we got to spend talking for hours about life..what a blessing and gift you gave me🙏,” the actress ended her message, adding that she missed her friend so much and was listening to Pearl Jam in his honor.

Denise Richards Gets Love and Support

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The comments section on Richards’ message to her friend, Muldoon, was filled with love for the “Wild Things” star during this challenging time. Richards’ middle daughter, Lola Sheen, popped up to let her mom know she loved her.

Actor Casper Van Dien sent Richards hugs and revealed that the weekend she was referring to was the best. Van Dien also expressed how much he missed Muldoon. Shana Muldoon Zappa, Muldoon’s sister, popped up in the comments to express her love for Richards.

Real Housewives stars Dolores Catania, Kyle Richards, and Shannon Storms Beador left red heart emojis in the comment section. There were several heavenly birthday wishes for Muldoon, as well as heartfelt words for Richards as she paid tribute to him.