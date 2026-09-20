Hayden Christensen Addresses Darth Vader Return Rumors As ‘Star Wars’ Love Grows

Hayden Christensen isn’t ready to close the door on Darth Vader just yet. The “Star Wars” actor has addressed speculation about another appearance as the iconic villain.

Christensen made the comments during a rare appearance at the opening celebration for George Lucas’ new museum in Los Angeles. He also reflected on how dramatically attitudes toward the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy have changed over the years.

The actor has already been confirmed to return as Anakin Skywalker in “Ahsoka” Season 2. However, when asked about another appearance as Darth Vader, Christensen made it clear that nothing else is official yet.

Hayden Christensen Would Be ‘Thrilled’ To Play Darth Vader Again

Christopher Jue / Getty for Disney Hayden Christensen at Ahsoka Panel during Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan on April 19, 2025

Christensen attended the September 19 opening-night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art with his daughter, Briar Rose. At the event, the actor discussed his future in the franchise during an interview with E! News.

When asked whether he could return as Darth Vader again soon, Christensen did not dismiss the possibility. “I would be thrilled to get to do that,” he said. However, he quickly added that “right now, those are just rumors.”

On the other hand, Christensen’s next appearance as Anakin is already confirmed. During Star Wars Celebration Japan in 2025, he surprised fans by announcing that Anakin would return in the second season of “Ahsoka.”

Details surrounding that appearance remain limited for now. Series creator Dave Filoni joked at the time that he had to “bend entire dimensions” to bring Anakin back. Christensen also said that there was not much he was allowed to reveal.

Christensen has already returned to the galaxy far, far away several times in recent years. He reprised Darth Vader in Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” before later appearing as Anakin opposite Rosario Dawson in “Ahsoka.”

The Prequel Trilogy’s Newfound Love Means A Lot To Him

Getty ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 14: Hayden Christensen at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 14, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney)

Christensen also reflected on the changing relationship between fans and the “Star Wars” prequels. The three movies faced plenty of criticism when they were first released. However, their reputation has changed considerably with a generation of viewers who grew up with them.

“It’s been really heartwarming,” Christensen told the outlet while discussing the renewed affection for the films. He described reaching this point as a journey and said it has been nice to see how much love the movies now receive.

This is a subject Christensen has discussed before. While marking the 20th anniversary of “Revenge of the Sith,” he said the affection fans have for Anakin means a great deal to him. He also described playing the character as an “incredible honor and a privilege.”

His return through “Obi-Wan Kenobi” gave him another opportunity to explore the character years after the prequels ended. Christensen said that experience was different because he was no longer playing only Anakin. He was also exploring the person buried under Vader’s armor.

With “Ahsoka,” the actor also got to explore another side of Anakin. His scenes with Ahsoka Tano brought a relationship that had largely existed in animation into live action.

Christensen Celebrated George Lucas’ New Museum With His Daughter

Getty TOKYO, JAPAN – APRIL 19: Hayden Christensen is seen at Ahsoka at Celebration Stage during Star Wars Celebration Japan Day 2 on April 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney)

Christensen’s comments came during a major weekend for “Star Wars” creator George Lucas. The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art held its opening night celebration on September 19 ahead of its public opening on September 22.

The museum was founded by Lucas and Mellody Hobson and is located in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park. Its galleries cover several forms of visual storytelling, including illustration, comics, photography, murals, and cinema.

“Star Wars” also has a major presence in the museum. Its inaugural cinema exhibition, “Star Wars in Motion,” focuses on vehicles from the first six films in Lucas’ saga. The collection includes designs, props, costumes, and illustrations tied to the movies.

For Christensen, the celebration doubled as a rare family outing as his daughter joined him at the event. According to Christensen, getting to experience the occasion with her made the night particularly special.

When asked how it felt to see her father on screen as Darth Vader, the tween responded, “It was really cool when I saw him up there.”