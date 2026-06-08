The Unusual Kid-Friendly Item Nick Jonas Said He Had to Have Behind-the-Scenes During Recent Film

Former “The Voice” coach Nick Jonas may be a global superstar today, but there’s one childhood treat he still can’t resist.

While promoting his latest film project, “Power Ballad,” with Paul Rudd, the Jonas Brothers member opened up about the foods he loved growing up and admitted that one particular snack still holds a special place in his heart. The nostalgic favorite has remained a go-to treat for Jonas over the years, proving that some childhood habits are simply too good to leave behind.

Nick Jonas Favors a Salty, Sweet, and Crunchy Snack

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There are just some tastes that aren’t outgrown. For Nick Jonas, its the childhood favorite, Ants on a Log.

This tasty treat is made with just three ingredients: celery, peanut butter, and raisins. Celery is filled with the spread and dotted with raisins, which look like little ants, hence the name.

“I really have that on the rider,” Jonas told PEOPLE Magazine. “It’s not luxurious or fancy, but it is to me.”

Jonas uses “celery, almond butter or peanut butter, and raisins.” He added that the snack, “gets me jacked before the show.”

In a TikTok video, Jonas said that before each show the band eats simply. He said, “A lot of people want to know what we eat pre-show.”

He continued, “It’s quite simple, we eat like a four-year-old. In each city, we get an order of Ants on a Log. Its celery, almond butter, and raisins.”

Joe Jonas told the camera that the snack is typically made with peanut butter. Kevin Jonas added, “I don’t like raisins, so I don’t eat it.”

What is the Film ‘Power Ballad’ About?

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“Power Ballad” is about a bond between a wedding singer, played by Paul Rudd, and a fading former boy band star, portrayed by Nick Jonas.

. It reads, “In the movie, Rick (Rudd), a past-his-prime wedding singer, meets fading boy-band star Danny (Jonas) during a gig. The two bond over music and a late-night jam session.”

“But when Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves – even if it means risking everything he cares about. The pic is billed as being a feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition.”

Jonas said he understands how the film portrays the music business. “I’ve seen scenarios play out, you know, not to the level that it escalates to in the film, but versions of an idea got started, someone else finished it months later, forgot where they had heard it or where it had originated from. And then you look up and things get sideways, right?”

“There’s only so many notes on the keyboard and there’s only so many melodies and words to choose from that, you know, when there’s thousands of songs being written every day by all the people around the world writing music, something’s bound to happen.”

“That’s what really drew me to this project and this idea that we don’t have to position Danny as some evil villain. He could just be a guy who made a bad decision and then also probably didn’t even realize, as it was happening, what was going on, you know? And I love that aspect of it. And it just complicates the story further and makes it way juicier.”

“Power Ballad” is in theaters now.