‘The Voice’ Season 30 Insider Reveals ‘Divide’ Between Veteran & New Coaches

“The Voice” has four coaches behind the red chairs for season 30, but an insider says their very different levels of experience have created a noticeable divide behind the scenes.

Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson return to NBC’s singing competition with years of coaching experience between them. Riley Green and Queen Latifah, meanwhile, are both making their debuts as coaches this season.

A source told The U.S. Sun that all four stars have developed a good relationship while filming, but the veterans naturally have a different approach than the newcomers.

“The coaches all get along great this season. Everyone is supportive of each other,” the insider said. “That being said, there is a bit of a divide between the veteran coaches and the new coaches.”

‘The Voice’ Veterans Adam Levine & Kelly Clarkson Have Years of Experience

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Levine and Clarkson are both familiar with everything that comes with coaching on “The Voice.”

Levine was one of the show’s original coaches when it premiered in 2011. He remained through season 16 before stepping away and later returned for seasons 27 and 29. Season 30 marks another return for the Maroon 5 frontman.

Clarkson joined “The Voice” in season 14 and stayed through season 21. She returned for season 23 and later came back for seasons 29 and 30.

The insider said that experience shows in the way Levine and Clarkson handle their roles.

“Adam and Kelly have been doing this so long that it’s become part of their personality and become ingrained in their vocabulary,” the source explained.

Green and Queen Latifah don’t have that same familiarity yet. Both are experiencing the competition from the coach’s chair for the first time.

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The source told the outlet that Green, in particular, is adjusting to working on such a large television production.

“Whereas with Riley and Queen Latifah, they’re brand new to this,” the insider said. “Especially Riley, it’s his first big Hollywood type of gig so it’s not that he’s bad at it but you can tell he’s more shy and hesitant.”

The source added, “He’s slowly finding his footing though.”

Despite the reported divide, the insider stressed that there is no animosity between the coaches. The difference reportedly comes down to experience, with Levine and Clarkson already comfortable with the format while Green and Queen Latifah learn the ropes.

Both newcomers will get more time in the red chairs. Green and Queen Latifah are set to return for season 31.

That season will bring another major change. The outlet previously reported that longtime host Carson Daly will not return, marking the first season without him since “The Voice” premiered in 2011. Keke Palmer will instead make her debut as host for the special “The Voice: Celebrity” edition.

“The Voice” season 30 premieres September 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Episodes will stream on Peacock the following day.