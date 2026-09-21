‘The Voice’ Season 30: Major Changes, New Coaches, Spoilers & What to Expect

“The Voice” is celebrating its 30th season with some of the biggest changes in the show’s history.

Season 30 premieres Monday, September 21, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, kicking off three consecutive nights of new episodes. Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine return to the Coaches’ chairs alongside newcomers Queen Latifah and Riley Green.

The milestone season also changes several familiar parts of the competition. NBC has confirmed a new Blind Auditions advantage, a round billed as the “biggest elimination in ‘Voice’ history,” expanded Live Shows and new ways for viewers to vote, according to NBC.

Episodes will also stream the following day on Peacock.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Replaces the Block With the ‘First In Button’

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The Blind Auditions will immediately look different this season.

Instead of giving the Coaches a Block or Steal, “The Voice” is introducing the “First In Button.” The new advantage rewards the Coach who turns around first for an Artist.

If multiple Coaches turn for the same singer, the first Coach to turn can use the button to immediately claim that Artist for their team. Each Coach can only use the advantage once.

That could make timing more important than ever during the four-chair turns that typically lead to some of the biggest battles between the Coaches.

Clarkson and Levine will have plenty of experience to draw on as they return to the show, while Queen Latifah and Green will get their first opportunities to build teams as Coaches.

‘Cut Week’ Will Deliver the Biggest Elimination in ‘Voice’ History

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The biggest change comes after the Battles.

“The Voice” is adding a new stage called “Cut Week,” which NBC has described as the “biggest elimination in ‘Voice’ history.”

Each Coach will select two Artists to advance directly to the Live Shows. Five additional singers from each team will then compete for one remaining spot.

That process will leave each Coach with three Artists and create a Top 12.

However, one more singer will get another chance. After the Coaches make their decisions, viewers will vote to send one additional Artist into the Live Shows, creating a final group of 13.

‘The Voice’ Live Shows Add TikTok & Text Message Voting

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Season 30 will also make history once the competition goes live.

For the first time, the Live Shows will simulcast on NBC and Peacock across all time zones. The live portion of the season will run for six weeks and include performances from the remaining Artists along with special guests.

“The Voice” is also planning Theme Weeks. NBC says themes will include Y2K, TikTok, and a tribute to Dolly Parton.

Viewers will have two new ways to vote throughout the Live Shows. Fans can cast votes through SMS text messages or by commenting on the show’s official TikTok account.

The changes begin immediately with an expanded premiere week. “The Voice” season 30 starts Monday, September 21, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by two more nights of new episodes.