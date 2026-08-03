Michelle Pfeiffer Reveals Why ‘I Never Want to Star in Another Movie’

For decades, Michelle Pfeiffer has been synonymous with movie star.

However, a recent interview indicates that the actress who played Catwoman, starred opposite Al Pacino in “Scarface” and teamed up with Cher and Susan Sarandon in “The Witches of Eastwick” has no plans to ever headline a feature film ever again.

She Loves Being in an Ensemble

Pfeiffer made her feelings known while participating in a panel at The Hollywood Reporter x Apple TV’s Leading the Narrative: The Women of Apple TV event.

Pfeiffer appeared along with fellow Emmy nominees Elle Fanning, Dale Dickey, Karolina Wydra, Rhea Seehorn and Jessica Williams.

“I never want to star in another movie, I swear to God,” she said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “I only want to do ensemble pieces. It’s so much more fun, I love it so much.”

‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’

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As Pfeiffer explained, it was working on Apple TV hit “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” that really led her to that opinion.

Working as part of an ensemble that also included Fanning, Nick Offerman, Nicole Kidman and Greg Kinnear, she explained, was one of the best professional experiences of her career.

“I’ve just been so bowled over by the female performances on television and honestly, they’re just really owning TV,” Pfeiffer said.

Specifically citing “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” she added, “I love how complicated and flawed all these characters are, and it really reminds me of that famous Robin Williams quote where he says, ‘Remember that everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about, and be kind.’ That kind of, for me, sums up the show and the message of the show, and I’m really proud to be a part of it.”

Pfeiffer also explained that in real life she’s often seen as “the wallflower” on the set.

Portraying Shyanne, her vivacious and unfiltered character in the show, proved to be “so fun to be able to live vicariously through her and to see the looks on the crew’s faces whenever Shyanne would show up to the set. They were just, ‘Oh God, now look what she’s wearing!’ Everybody needs a little Shyanne in their life and in their closet.”

A First Time for Everything

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is also significant in that it marks the first time that Pfeiffer has ever worked with producer David E. Kelley — who also happens to be her husband of more than 30 years.

As Pfeiffer explained in an interview with “Extra,” she and Kelley had maintained a longstanding pact to avoid working each other in order to keep their marriage and their careers separate.

However, when Pfeiffer read the book upon which “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is based, she knew that Shyanne was a character she wanted to play.

“Well, on the one hand I felt I had a really good handle on her,” Pfeiffer explained.

“I grew up in Orange County. I spent time in Fullerton in my youth, and I know this woman. I can hear her. I can see her,” she continued.

“However, it’s my husband, and I thought, ‘You have waited all these years to work together. Do not [expletive] this up.’ The last person in the world I would ever want to disappoint would be him … but I just had a blast.”