James Van Der Beek Gave His Ex-Wife His Blessing to Remarry Before His Tragic Passing

The ex-wife of the late “Dawson’s Creek” actor James Van Der Beek has revealed the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant gave her his blessing to remarry before his tragic passing earlier this year.

Van Der Beek, 48, passed away on February 11 after a long and brave battle with colorectal cancer. The star was married to fellow actor Heather McComb from 2003 until 2010.

McComb married actor, writer, producer, and director Scott Michael Campbell on May 30. In a recent chat with Us Weekly, McComb explained how the couple’s wedding day featured memories of several “magical” moments from dearly departed loved ones — including a particularly heartfelt and wholesome blessing from Van Der Beek.

James Van Der Beek Was ‘Full of Love and Support and Excitement’ for McComb’s Marriage

Getty Heather McComb and James Van Der Beek.

In her chat with Us Weekly, Heather McComb discussed James Van Der Beek and his widow, Kimberly (née Brook), and how they supported her new relationship.

McComb said, “I just want to say that the love and respect and admiration I have for Kimberly is unparalleled, and the appreciation I have for their love is beyond.”

After calling Van Der Beek and Brook “true soulmates,” she continued, saying, “I will share one thing [about our last encounter] because I think it’s beautiful. James and Kimberly both knew that Scott and I were getting married and they both were so full of love and support and excitement.”

The “Party of Five” and “Profiler” actress continued, “I know that James would want me to celebrate our love, just like he celebrated the love that he had for Kimberly, which was so beautiful.”

There Were Signs Van Der Been Was Watching Over McComb’s Wedding

Heather McComb added that, on the day of her wedding to Scott Michael Campbell, there were signs that loved ones — James Van Der Beek included — were watching over them.

The actress said, “I know we had a lot of people up in heaven shining on us that day. It was magical in the sense that we saw a double rainbow, two ladybugs, and two white doves.”

McComb elaborated, “I feel that is significant to Scott and I spiritually, and all the people that we lost, and we honor everybody who wasn’t there that day.”

She concluded, “Just to have his blessing on this marriage was something that I will always hold on my heart. I think that when I look back, that is really what I hold in my heart — is just how he loved [others] was a beautiful thing. How he loved everybody in his life, especially Kimberly and those beautiful kids.”

McComb’s Career Status

Getty Heather McComb.

Per IMDb, Heather McComb hasn’t actually had any acting credits since 2023. That year, she appeared in the action crime thriller movie “Incarcerated.”

Before that, she had a relatively busy 2022. She appeared in three episodes of the crime drama mystery series “American Gigolo,” the thriller television movie “Gift of Murder,” Western drama movie “Shooting Star,” comedy film “The Baby Pact,” and thriller movie “Dangerous Cheaters.”

Her only listed upcoming project is the action crime mystery thriller movie “60 Minutes to Kill.” However, given that one was filmed a few years ago and is in the post-production stage, you have to wonder if it will ever be released.

McComb’s husband, Scott Michael Campbell, meanwhile, appeared in an episode of Seth MacFarlane’s fantasy comedy television series “Ted” this year.

Per IMDb, he has two upcoming projects. They are the romantic drama movie “I’ve Got You” and the action film “Veterans Day.” Neither has a confirmed release date yet.

We wish Heather McComb and Scott Michael Campbell all the very best with their marriage and their careers.

Moreover, may the wonderful James Van Der Beek continue to rest in eternal peace.