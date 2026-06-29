Vince Panaro & Paul Abrahamian Team Up in New Video, Joke About Finishing 2nd on ‘Big Brother’

Making it to finale night on “Big Brother” is a huge accomplishment, but taking home the grand prize is a different story. Vince Panaro and Paul Abrahamian know that feeling all too well, and now they’re proving they can laugh about it.

The two “Big Brother” runners-up teamed up for a hilarious Instagram video poking fun at one thing fans still love to debate after a season ends: jury management. Yep, they went there.

Considering both players have probably heard fans argue over whether they should have won (years later for Paul), it’s no surprise the post immediately got people talking.

Vince Panaro & Paul Abrahamian Had the Perfect Response to Years of ‘Big Brother’ Jury Debate

In the Instagram post (seen above), Vince, who finished in second place on “Big Brother” Season 27, appears sitting on a bench alongside Paul, who famously finished as the runner-up in both Season 18 and Season 19.

The posts caption simply reads:

“bitter jury be damned 😤😤😤”

While the onscreen text adds another layer to the joke:

“when you make it to the final two chairs but forgot about jury management”

Honestly, it’s refreshing to see both players having fun with something that has followed them ever since their seasons ended. Let’s be real, jury management has become one of the most-discussed parts of modern “Big Brother,” and both Vince and Paul have heard every possible opinion about how they handled it.

Naturally, fans wasted no time jumping into the comments.

Jury Management Wasn’t the Only Thing Fans Discussed

CBS Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope for “Big Brother” Season 27, Episode 39

As you might expect, fans had plenty to say about the collaboration. Some viewers didn’t hesitate to defend both finalists, with one fan calling them:

“The two biggest robberies in big brother history”

That wasn’t the only comment praising the pair. Another fan said they loved watching Vince play, even if they didn’t agree with every decision he made during the season. They wrote:

“Ahh I love these two! The way Vince was playing such a winning game until he stopped playing for himself & did EVERYTHING that Morgan wanted 🙄 when you lose Lauren & Keanu’s jury vote, that’s when you know you effed up. One of my favorite but most frustrating players to watch. Paul should 100% be a 2x winner!”

Of course, not everyone believed jury management was Vince’s biggest issue. Some fans felt his strategic decisions ultimately caught up with him. One viewer commented:

“Vince didn’t just forget about jury management. He got karma for betraying his allies for no good reason”

That opinion quickly sparked a response from another fan, who agreed that the problem went beyond how Vince handled the jury. They replied:

“ya at that point it wasn’t just management it was just bad gameplay”

Not every comment turned into a debate, though. Some fans simply leaned into the joke, including one viewer who referenced one of Season 27’s memorable moments. They joked:

“when the jury questions are just a quiz on ocean facts 💔”

The conversation also shifted to whether Vince and Paul should even be compared as players. One commenter argued:

“Let’s not compare Paul to Vince please! Paul was a flawless player and was very strategic”

Another fan saw things differently and jumped in to defend both runners-up. They responded:

“They both were phenomenal players in their own way… furthermore this isn’t even about all that, it’s a meme about jury management, and let’s face it, they both burned bridges and asked questions later (which made for two of the greatest seasons of the game.)”

It seems like that’s exactly why the Reel resonated with so many fans. Whether viewers think either player was robbed or believe they simply made mistakes that cost them the win, people are clearly still invested in discussing both of their games.

Some reactions didn’t need much explanation. One fan simply wrote:

“I screamt.”

CBS Paul Abrahamian exits the House amid confetti to hug winner, Nicole Franzel, on “Big Brother” Season 18, Episode 42

The discussion didn’t stop with jury management. It wasn’t long before fans started wondering whether Vince, Paul, or both could somehow be connected to “Big Brother” Season 28. One optimistic fan wrote:

“it’s okay @vinnypanaro will have a second chance in bb28 !!! we know he’s in sequester rn!”

Not everyone was convinced, though. Another viewer replied:

“I really don’t think so. If they’re bringing anybody from bb27 it’s Keanu or Morgan”

As often happens in the “Big Brother” fandom, one theory quickly turned into another. One commenter joked:

“what if… and hear me out… paul and vinny are filming this in sequester…”

Meanwhile, another fan was already imagining what that duo could look like inside the house, writing:

“Could you imagine these two on the same season?!”

Honestly, the timing of the video only fueled the speculation. There have been tons of rumors surrounding “Big Brother” Season 28 and whether returning houseguests could be part of the cast, but CBS hasn’t confirmed anything beyond the premiere details. That hasn’t stopped fans from analyzing social media posts or trying to figure out who’s in sequester before the season begins.

Even longtime “Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves couldn’t resist joining the conversation. She put her own spin on one of the show’s signature phrases, commenting:

“When you don’t expect the unexpected”

It seems like fans won’t stop connecting the dots until the official cast is revealed. Whether Vince and Paul were simply having fun together or the timing is purely coincidental, one thing is certain: their Reel got the “Big Brother” fandom talking all over again.

“Big Brother” Season 28 begins Sunday, July 9, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on CBS, streaming next day on Paramount+.

Want more details on premiere week? Check out our complete schedule guide.